Sept. 13, 2023 — America’s most popular oral nasal decongestant, phenylephrine, is not effective and no better than a placebo, an FDA panel said Tuesday.

The Nonprescription Drug Advisory Committee discussed the efficacy and how phenylephrine moves in the body. The committee’s next move is to determine if the drug’s status as Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective (GRASE) should be revoked. This would mean manufacturers would have to come up with new formulations, or products containing the drug would be removed from store shelves. The committee did not say how long the review will take.

The unanimous vote was in line with a review of pharmacology and clinical data the FDA presented Monday. It found the rate at which the drug is absorbed by the body to be less than 1%, compared to 38%, a number often cited in literature and based on outdated technology.

Products that contain phenylephrine include Sudafed PE, Mucinex, Dayquil, Tyenol Sinus and Advil Sinus Congestion, as well as store brands based on the same formulations. These products are available over the counter and do not include those sold behind pharmacy counters.