



Mountain Dew, the soft drink brand famous for its wide variety of flavors, has something new to offer that is coming to a well-known pizza chain in May or June of 2025.

The new soda flavor, manufactured by PepsiCo (PEP) , has the attention of social media. People are buzzing about the intriguing name Mountain Dew has chosen — and about the pizza chain that will offer the drink exclusively.

Don’t miss the move: SIGN UP for TheStreet’s FREE Daily newsletter

Mountain Dew flavors over the years, in addition to the original citrus, have included the tropical Baja Blast, cherry soft drink Code Red, Voltage (a blue raspberry and citrus flavor with ginseng) and Major Melon.

PepsiCo, in a partnership with the Boston Beer Company, began manufacturing alcoholic beverages as Hard Mtn Dew in 2022.

Related: Beloved pizza chain closing one third of its restaurants

A number of years earlier, in the spring of 2014, Mountain Dew started to distribute Baja Blast in 12-ounce cans, 20-ounce bottles and 24-ounce cans in celebration of the drink’s 20th year.

At the time, the new iteration of the retail product featured the Taco Bell logo. That restaurant chain said offering these beverages exclusively helped it to improve its drink sales.

And that success led to other drinks sold exclusively by Taco Bell, a Yum Brand (YUM) , including the non-alcoholic Mountain Dew Sangrita Blast.

Coming in spring of 2025, a pizza chain will begin exclusively serving a new Mountain Dew flavor that is creating some anticipation and excitement on Instagram and X.

Pizza styles vary quite a bit around the nation. In either May or June of 2025, Little Caesars will begin selling the exclusive new beverage Mountain Dew Mango Rush. Shutterstock

Little Caesars begins serving new Mountain Dew flavor Mango Rush

Popular pizza chain Little Caesars will exclusively serve Mountain Dew Mango Rush (“with a Blast of Mango Sweet Heat) in May or June of 2025.

“A new Mountain Dew flavor is coming this spring — only to Little Caesar’s!” announced @sodaseekers on Instagram.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More Food News:

McDonald’s, Starbucks targeted by rival fast-food chain’s takeover

Popular retailer unveils affordable line with unexpected brand

Oreo celebrates 113th birthday bringing back fan favorite

“We have a better look at the upcoming Mtn Dew Mango Rush — hitting Little Caesars exclusively in 16-ounce cans,” wrote @TeamSupernovaFB on X. “It is confirmed to be “Mango Sweet Heat” flavored.”

We have a better look at the upcoming Mtn Dew Mango Rush – hitting Little Caesars exclusively in 16 oz cans. It is confirmed to be “Mango Sweet Heat” flavored. pic.twitter.com/QnZ30bd98e — Tebow from Team Supernova (@TeamSupernovaFB) February 27, 2025

Related: Popular burger chain closing dozens of restaurants

Little Caesars shares some history with PepsiCo products

Back in July 2024, Little Caesars began again serving Pepsi Pineapple in a different exclusive offer.

“Little Caesars fans love coming in for exclusive flavors they can’t get anywhere else — we saw that last year within the first week of releasing Pepsi Pineapple in restaurants,” chief marketing officer at Little Caesars Greg Hamilton said in a statement at the time..

Little Caesars was founded in 1959 in Garden City, Mich. at one location that at the time was called “Little Caesar’s Pizza Treat.”

The company achieved a marketing success with its slogan, “Pizza! Pizza!” in 1979 as a way to market its offer of two pizzas for the price of one.

During the 1990s, the restaurant chain faced some challenges as competition from Domino’s and Pizza Hut heated up.

Little Caesars gets credit for returning to a major strength in the 2000s as it focused on affordability and convenience.

The strategy worked, as the pizza chain became an industry leader — now the fourth-largest pizza chain in the U.S. in 2025 after Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s.

Little Caesars’ most popular menu items include its Hot-N-Ready Pepperoni Pizza that the restaurant markets on its easy-to-afford, easy-to-pick-up model.

The chain also features Crazy Bread that is made with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese and sold with Crazy Sauce.

In addition to those items, the restaurant also offers Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza, Italian Cheese Bread and Stuffed Crust Pizza that has a cheese-filled crust.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast