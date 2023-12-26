Podcasts have become increasingly popular in recent years, and women are finding a wide range of options tailored to their interests. Whether you’re looking for feminist history podcasts, self-help podcasts, or funny podcasts for women, there’s something for everyone. Let’s explore the top popular podcasts for women in 2024.

Key Takeaways:

Podcasts offer diverse content catered to women’s interests.

Empowering women’s podcasts provide inspiration and guidance.

Comedy podcasts for women offer light-hearted entertainment.

Women in business podcasts feature interviews with successful entrepreneurs.

True crime podcasts provide thrilling and suspenseful storytelling.

Empowering Women’s Podcasts

Many podcasts are specifically designed to empower and inspire women. These podcasts cover a range of topics, including career building, personal development, and health. Some notable podcasts in this category include “Work Appropriate,” “PRETTYSMART,” and “Unlocking Us” with Brenè Brown. These podcasts aim to help women gain confidence, overcome challenges, and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

These empowering women’s podcasts provide valuable insights and advice from experts in various fields. They offer a platform for women to share their stories, learn from others, and connect with a supportive community. Whether you’re looking to enhance your professional skills, improve your mental health, or cultivate a positive mindset, there is a women’s podcast out there for you.

Career Building Podcasts

If you’re seeking guidance and inspiration in your career, consider tuning into these women’s podcasts that focus on professional growth and success:

Podcast Description Work Appropriate A podcast for women navigating the corporate world, offering advice on workplace dynamics, leadership, and career advancement. The Career Contessa Podcast Featuring interviews with successful women from various industries, this podcast provides insights and strategies for career development.

Personal Development Podcasts

For those looking to enhance their personal growth and well-being, these podcasts offer valuable tips and guidance:

Podcast Description PRETTYSMART This podcast explores personal development topics such as self-confidence, self-care, relationships, and finding purpose. Unlocking Us with Brenè Brown Hosted by renowned researcher and author Brenè Brown, this podcast delves into vulnerability, courage, and resilience.

Health and Wellness Podcasts

If prioritizing your health and well-being is a top priority, these podcasts offer insights and advice to help you on your journey:

Podcast Description The Clever Girls Know This podcast covers a wide range of topics related to health, from nutrition and fitness to mental and emotional well-being. Good Inside Hosted by a well-being expert, this podcast provides actionable advice on achieving overall wellness and happiness.

By listening to these empowering women’s podcasts, you can gain valuable insights, acquire new skills, and find motivation to reach your goals. Whether you’re seeking professional success, personal growth, or a healthier lifestyle, these podcasts serve as a valuable resource for women empowerment.

Comedy Podcasts for Women

If you’re looking for some light-hearted entertainment, there are plenty of comedy podcasts for women that will tickle your funny bone. These podcasts offer a delightful escape and a good laugh for female listeners. From relatable anecdotes and hilarious discussions to witty banter and comedic storytelling, these podcasts are designed to brighten your day and bring a smile to your face.

Two popular funny podcasts for women that you won’t want to miss are “Girls Gotta Eat” and “Unladylike.” Each of these shows offers a unique blend of humor, covering a wide array of topics that are relatable to women of all ages. Whether it’s dating stories, relationship advice, or pop culture discussions, these podcasts bring the laughter while offering insights and perspectives that resonate with female audiences.

“Girls Gotta Eat” is a hilarious and unfiltered podcast hosted by Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine. These two witty and honest women dive into topics such as dating mishaps, sex, and relationships, sharing their own experiences and interviewing guests who offer their own insights and stories. It’s a fun and lighthearted podcast that will have you laughing out loud.”

“Unladylike,” hosted by Cristen Conger and Caroline Ervin, explores what it means to be a woman in today’s world. This podcast tackles a wide range of topics through a humorous and feminist lens, from breaking gender norms to navigating societal expectations. With their witty banter and thought-provoking conversations, Cristen and Caroline entertain and educate while challenging conventional ideas. It’s a perfect podcast for women looking for a laugh and some serious girl power.”

Take a break from the daily grind and indulge in the wonderful world of comedy podcasts for women. Let the laughter wash over you and enjoy the hilarious stories, witty observations, and humorous insights that these podcasts have to offer.

Podcast Description Girls Gotta Eat A hilarious and unfiltered podcast hosted by Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine, discussing dating, relationships, and more. Unladylike A feminist podcast hosted by Cristen Conger and Caroline Ervin, exploring what it means to be a woman in today’s world.

Women in Business Podcasts

Are you a woman looking to thrive in the world of business and entrepreneurship? Look no further than these influential podcasts hosted by successful women. Featuring interviews with female entrepreneurs who have built thriving businesses, these highly recommended podcasts offer valuable insights, advice, and inspiration to help you excel in your career and start your own ventures.

“Side Hustle Pro”

If you’re an ambitious woman with a side gig or considering starting one, “Side Hustle Pro” is a podcast you don’t want to miss. Hosted by Nicaila Matthews Okome, this podcast features interviews with influential black women entrepreneurs who have turned their side hustles into successful businesses. Get ready to learn from their experiences and gain practical tips to take your side hustle to the next level.

“The Career Contessa Podcast”

Dedicated to helping women build fulfilling and successful careers, “The Career Contessa Podcast” offers a wealth of valuable insights. Hosted by Lauren McGoodwin, the founder and CEO of Career Contessa, this podcast features interviews with influential women who have made their mark in various industries. From practical career advice to discussions on workplace challenges, each episode provides actionable strategies to help you navigate your professional journey with confidence.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn from these remarkable women and take your career aspirations to new heights. Tune in to these influential podcasts and discover the power of women in business.

True Crime Podcasts for Women

True crime podcasts have captivated the attention of women listeners around the world. These podcasts provide a thrilling and suspenseful listening experience, delving into intriguing and sometimes harrowing murder stories. If you enjoy the true crime genre, here are some highly recommended podcasts that cater to your interest:

My Favorite Murder: Hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, this podcast combines true crime and comedy as the hosts share their favorite murder cases and engage in humorous discussions. Get ready to be entertained and captivated by their witty banter. Criminal: Delving into the darker side of humanity, Criminal narrates captivating stories of crime, justice, and the people involved. Host Phoebe Judge’s storytelling skills make each episode a gripping listening experience.

These true crime podcasts for women provide a unique and immersive exploration of the mysteries and intricacies of criminal cases. So, grab your headphones and prepare to be enthralled by the suspense and intrigue of these captivating podcasts.

Note: The image above represents the immersive and suspenseful nature of true crime podcasts for women.

Wellness and Health Podcasts for Women

When it comes to prioritizing wellness and health, women have a wealth of options in the podcast world. Whether you’re looking for tips on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, expert advice on mental health, or guidance on parenting, there are podcasts dedicated to helping women thrive in all aspects of their lives.

Actionable Guidance and Expert Advice

Podcasts like “Good Inside” and “The Clever Girls Know” offer a treasure trove of actionable guidance and expert advice on various wellness and health topics. From self-care strategies and stress management to fitness routines and nutrition tips, these podcasts provide valuable insights that can empower women to make positive changes in their lives.

“Taking care of yourself isn’t selfish—it’s essential. Investing time and effort into your well-being is a transformative act of self-love.”

Parenting, Mental Health, and Financial Well-Being

These wellness and health podcasts cover a wide range of topics, including parenting, mental health, and financial well-being. Hosts and experts share their experiences and knowledge to help women navigate the challenges of motherhood, overcome mental health struggles, and achieve financial stability.

For example, “Good Inside” offers valuable tips and insights on parenting, helping listeners become more confident and effective parents. Meanwhile, “The Clever Girls Know” delves into mental health and financial well-being, providing strategies to manage stress, cultivate inner strength, and achieve financial independence.

Empowering Women to Prioritize Well-Being

These wellness and health podcasts aim to empower women to prioritize their well-being and make positive changes in their lives. By providing reliable information, inspirational stories, and expert advice, they encourage women to take proactive steps towards becoming their best selves.

Podcast Description Good Inside A podcast that explores various wellness topics, including self-care, fitness, nutrition, and more. Hosted by experts and enthusiasts passionate about helping women lead healthier lives. The Clever Girls Know This podcast covers mental health, financial well-being, and personal development for women. It offers practical advice, inspiring stories, and tools to help women navigate life’s challenges.

Society and Culture Podcasts for Women

Society and culture podcasts offer a diverse range of content that caters to the interests and perspectives of women listeners. These podcasts provide valuable insights, thought-provoking discussions, and compelling stories from diverse voices. Whether you’re interested in politics, activism, relationships, or other societal and cultural topics, there are podcasts available that cater specifically to women.

“Latina to Latina”

“Latina to Latina” is a popular podcast that features inspiring conversations with Latina trailblazers. Hosted by Alicia Menendez, this podcast explores the experiences and achievements of Latina women across various fields, including politics, business, entertainment, and more. It provides a platform for Latinas to share their stories, challenges, and successes, empowering listeners with a sense of community and representation.

“This Is Love”

“This Is Love” is a heartfelt podcast that delves into the many facets of love, featuring stories that illuminate the power and complexities of human connections. Hosted by Phoebe Judge, this podcast explores a wide range of topics, including romantic love, friendships, family bonds, and even unexpected forms of love. Through captivating storytelling, “This Is Love” reminds women listeners of the universality and transformative nature of love.

“Podcasts like ‘Latina to Latina’ and ‘This Is Love’ offer unique perspectives, empowering women by showcasing the experiences of diverse individuals. These female-focused podcasts create a sense of community, inspire personal growth, and encourage listeners to engage with different cultures and perspectives.”

Table: Comparison of Society and Culture Podcasts for Women

Podcast Host(s) Topics Explored “Latina to Latina” Alicia Menendez Politics, business, entertainment, empowerment “This Is Love” Phoebe Judge Romantic love, friendships, family bonds

These female-focused society and culture podcasts provide women listeners with a platform to connect, learn, and engage with a variety of important topics and perspectives. By featuring diverse voices and thought-provoking content, these podcasts offer a valuable resource for women seeking inspiration, empowerment, and a deeper understanding of the world around them.

Parenting and Motherhood Podcasts for Women

When it comes to parenting and motherhood, having a community of support and access to valuable advice is crucial. That’s where parenting and motherhood podcasts for women come in. These podcasts offer a wealth of resources, insights, and inspiration to help women navigate the challenges and joys of raising children.

One popular podcast in this genre is “Raising Good Humans”. Hosted by Dr. Lisa Damour, a renowned psychologist specializing in child development, this podcast provides practical tips and strategies for raising emotionally intelligent and resilient children. Dr. Damour shares her expertise and interviews experts in the field, making this podcast a valuable resource for mothers seeking guidance.

Another highly recommended podcast is “Life Kit”. Produced by NPR, this podcast covers a wide range of topics related to parenting, from sleep training to discipline strategies. With expert interviews, personal stories, and actionable advice, “Life Kit” equips mothers with the tools they need to navigate the various aspects of parenting.

Inspirational Stories and Expert Advice

Parenting and motherhood podcasts offer much more than just practical tips. They also share inspirational stories and provide expert advice on the emotional and mental aspects of motherhood.

“Motherhood: Expanded” “Motherhood: Expanded” is a podcast that focuses on the transformative journey of becoming a mother. Hosted by Meghan Luscombe, this podcast explores the personal growth, identity shifts, and challenges that come with motherhood. Through interviews with experts and real-life stories, “Motherhood: Expanded” inspires women to embrace the transformative power of motherhood and find joy in the journey.

These podcasts create a sense of community and connection among mothers, reminding them that they are not alone in their experiences. They provide reassurance, validation, and encouragement during the ups and downs of parenting.

A Supportive Network for Mothers

Parenting and motherhood podcasts have become an invaluable support network for women. They offer a safe space for mothers to share their struggles, triumphs, and insights with like-minded individuals.

The power of this support network cannot be understated. It allows mothers to learn from each other, gain different perspectives, and find comfort in knowing that they are not alone on their journey.

Podcast Description Raising Good Humans Provides practical tips and expert advice for raising emotionally intelligent children. Life Kit Offers a range of topics related to parenting, equipping mothers with essential tools. Motherhood: Expanded Explores the transformative journey of motherhood, inspiring women to embrace its power.

Money and Finance Podcasts for Women

When it comes to managing finances and building long-term wealth, women need access to reliable information and expert advice. That’s where money and finance podcasts tailored specifically for women come in. These podcasts offer valuable insights, practical tips, and strategies to help women take control of their financial futures. Let’s explore some top money podcasts for women that provide actionable guidance on budgeting, investing, and achieving financial success.

Clever Girl Finance

One of the most popular and highly recommended money podcasts for women is Clever Girl Finance. Hosted by Bola Sokunbi, this podcast empowers women by providing practical financial advice and inspiration. Bola shares her own personal finance journey and interviews experts who offer valuable insights into topics such as budgeting, saving, and investing. Clever Girl Finance aims to help women overcome financial challenges and build wealth on their terms.

Money with Katie

Another fantastic money podcast for women is Money with Katie, hosted by Katie Lassiter. This podcast covers a wide range of financial topics, including strategies for saving money, paying off debt, and achieving financial independence. Katie provides practical tips and actionable advice to help women improve their financial well-being. Whether you’re just starting your financial journey or looking to level up your money management skills, Money with Katie is a podcast worth tuning into.

Financial Independence Podcast

The true challenge is not figuring out how to make money, but learning how to make money work for you.

If you’re interested in achieving financial independence, the Financial Independence Podcast is a must-listen. Hosted by Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett, this podcast explores various aspects of financial independence, including frugality, investing, and entrepreneurship. The hosts interview guests who have achieved financial independence or are on their way there, providing listeners with valuable insights and inspiration along the way.

Table:

Podcast Host Description Clever Girl Finance Bola Sokunbi Practical financial advice and inspiration for women. Money with Katie Katie Lassiter Tips and strategies for saving money and achieving financial independence. Financial Independence Podcast Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett Exploring various aspects of financial independence and interviewing guests who have achieved it.

These money and finance podcasts provide a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to help women make informed financial decisions, build wealth, and achieve their financial goals. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned investor, tuning into these podcasts can be a game-changer on your journey to financial success.

Personal Development and Self-Help Podcasts for Women

Personal development and self-help podcasts offer women a wealth of valuable tools and insights to enhance various aspects of their lives. From overcoming self-doubt to building confidence and achieving success, these podcasts serve as a valuable resource for women seeking personal growth and empowerment.

Embracing Your Inner Strength

One empowering podcast in this genre is “Too Smart For This.” Hosted by Jane Johnson, this podcast explores strategies and techniques for embracing your inner strength and maximizing your potential. Jane shares personal stories and expert advice to help women break through limitations, conquer self-doubt, and create a life they love.

“Remember, you have the power within you to overcome any challenge that comes your way. Trust yourself and step into your greatness.” – Jane Johnson

Cultivating Self-Confidence and Resilience

Another highly recommended podcast for women is “UnF*ck Your Brain,” hosted by Kara Loewentheil. Through this podcast, Kara provides practical tools and mindset shifts to help women unlearn societal conditioning, cultivate self-confidence, and build resilience. Listeners gain valuable insights into managing their thoughts, creating healthy boundaries, and embracing their true worth.

Self-Love and Wellness

In addition to personal development, self-help podcasts also focus on self-love and holistic wellness. Podcasts like “Soulful Living” and “The Mindful Glow Up” offer guidance and practices for nurturing the mind, body, and spirit. These podcasts explore topics such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and nutrition, providing women with actionable tips for achieving overall well-being.

Charting Your Path to Success

Finally, podcasts like “Goal Getter” and “The Success Blueprint” empower women to set actionable goals and create a path towards success. Hosted by successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders, these podcasts offer practical strategies, mindset shifts, and motivation to help women achieve their dreams.

Remember, personal development and self-help podcasts provide a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to help women grow, thrive, and unleash their full potential.

The Power of Podcasts for Women

The popularity of podcasts among women continues to rise, thanks to the diverse range of content available. Women from all walks of life have found podcasts to be a powerful platform for sharing their stories, insights, and expertise. These podcasts provide a source of inspiration and empowerment, creating a sense of community among listeners.

As women discover and engage with podcasts, they are finding a medium that not only informs and entertains but also connects them with like-minded individuals. Whether you’re seeking advice, looking for entertainment, or yearning for personal growth, there is a podcast out there for every woman. From top podcasts for women in business and personal development to those dedicated to wellness, parenting, and finance, the options are vast.

Listening to podcasts has become much more than just a pastime. It has become a way for women to stay informed, learn new skills, and challenge societal norms. The best podcasts for women create a safe space where they can express themselves, find validation, and gain confidence. Through the power of storytelling and conversation, podcasts have the ability to transform lives and inspire positive change.