The sugar substitutes in your diet soda and “keto-friendly” snacks may come with hidden health costs. Two new studies reveal that common sweeteners—including erythritol, sucralose, and aspartame—can damage brain cells, increase stroke risk, and trigger premature puberty in children.

These findings challenge the widespread belief that non-nutritive sweeteners offer a harmless alternative to sugar, particularly for people managing diabetes or weight.

Brain Cells Under Attack

When University of Colorado Boulder researchers exposed human brain blood vessel cells to erythritol—the amount found in a typical sugar-free beverage—they observed alarming changes within just three hours.

The treated cells produced significantly less nitric oxide, a molecule that keeps blood vessels relaxed and open. They also churned out more endothelin-1, a protein that constricts vessels. Perhaps most concerning: the cells lost much of their ability to break down blood clots.

“Big picture, if your vessels are more constricted and your ability to break down blood clots is lowered, your risk of stroke goes up,” said Auburn Berry, a graduate student who led the laboratory work.

The research, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, builds on an earlier study of 4,000 people showing those with higher blood levels of erythritol faced significantly increased odds of heart attack or stroke within three years.

Childhood Development at Risk

Meanwhile, researchers in Taiwan discovered that several sweeteners may push children into puberty prematurely—with certain genetic profiles making kids especially vulnerable.

The Taiwan Pubertal Longitudinal Study tracked 1,407 teenagers, finding that 481 had developed central precocious puberty. The condition can cause emotional distress, reduced adult height, and increased risk of metabolic disorders later in life.

Key findings from the study include:

Sucralose consumption increased early puberty risk in boys

Girls faced higher risk from glycyrrhizin (found in licorice), sucralose, and added sugars

Children with certain genetic traits showed particularly strong responses to sweetener exposure

The more sweeteners teens consumed, the higher their risk became

How Sweeteners Hijack Biology

The Taiwanese team’s previous research uncovered specific mechanisms behind these effects. Acesulfame potassium (AceK) activates “sweet taste” pathways in brain cells, triggering puberty-related hormones. Glycyrrhizin disrupts gut bacteria balance and reduces the activity of genes that normally regulate puberty timing.

“This suggests that what children eat and drink, especially products with sweeteners, may have a surprising and powerful impact on their development,” said Yang-Ching Chen, M.D., Ph.D., of Taipei Medical University, who presented the findings at ENDO 2025.

Rethinking “Safe” Alternatives

Erythritol has been FDA-approved since 2001 and appears in hundreds of products, from protein bars to sugar-free ice cream. With almost no calories and minimal impact on blood sugar, it seemed like an ideal solution for people avoiding carbohydrates.

But Christopher DeSouza, who directs the Integrative Vascular Biology Lab at CU Boulder, warns that appearances can deceive. His team found that erythritol-treated cells also produced more reactive oxygen species—”free radicals” that age and damage tissue.

“Our study adds to the evidence suggesting that non-nutritive sweeteners that have generally been purported to be safe, may not come without negative health consequences,” DeSouza said.

For people who consume multiple servings of sweetener-containing products daily, the cumulative impact could be substantial. DeSouza encourages consumers to check labels for erythritol or “sugar alcohol” listings.

The Taiwan findings suggest that genetic screening combined with sweetener moderation might help prevent early puberty. Chen believes the research could shape new dietary guidelines and risk assessment tools for children’s health.

Both research teams emphasize that larger human studies are needed. But the cellular mechanisms they’ve uncovered—from constricted blood vessels to hormone disruption—suggest it’s time to reconsider whether these sugar alternatives truly offer a free pass from health consequences.

