As part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, tickets for Hayao Miyazaki’s Porco Rosso and The Wind Rises are now on sale ahead of their showings next month.

Where to get tickets for Porco Rosso and The Wind Rises’ theatrical return?

The films — which will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions — will also feature select, exclusive scenes from the documentary series 10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki.

Tickets for the films, as well as the rest of the Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 lineup, can be purchased online at either Studio Ghibli Fest’s website, or at Fathom Events’ website. Participating ticket offices should have also tickets for those going to a local theater.

The screenings of Porco Rosso and The Wind Rises will take place on the following dates:

Porco Rosso

Sunday, August 20 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

The Wind Rises

Monday, August 21 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Following the screenings of both movies, Ghibli Fest 2023 will continue with screenings of How’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away. Both are set to arrive in theaters over the course of the coming months.

“In Italy in the 1930s, sky pirates in biplanes terrorize wealthy cruise ships as they sail the Adriatic Sea,” reads the official synopsis for Porco Rosso. “The only pilot brave enough to stop the scourge is the mysterious Porco Rosso (Shuichiro Moriyama), a former World War I flying ace who was somehow turned into a pig during the war. As he prepares to battle the pirate crew’s American ace, Porco Rosso enlists the help of spunky girl mechanic Fio Piccolo (Akemi Okamura) and his longtime friend Madame Gina (Tokiko Kato).”

“A lifelong love of flight inspires Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi, whose storied career includes the creation of the A6M World War II fighter plane,” reads the official synopsis for The Wind Rises.