In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for an episode packed with enthusiast content. They start off talking about what they’ve been driving; Byron has been in the Porsche 911 Carrera T and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak; Greg has spent time with a 2023 Wrangler 4xe and Autoblog‘s long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna. After that, it’s on to news. The big item of the week is the fast-developing UAW strike, but Autoblog has also confirmed a Gladiator 4xe for 2025. After that, it’s a rundown of our ranking of debuts at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, followed by a “Here’s Some Money”https://www.autoblog.com/”Spend My Money” crossover featuring concept cars throughout history.

Autoblog Podcast #799

