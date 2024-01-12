Toronto, ON, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported year-to-date total sales of 10,644 units, besting its prior yearly result in 2022 and marking the first time the brand’s Canadian new vehicle sales numbers cross the five-digit threshold in a calendar year. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales also achieved an unprecedented year with 3,516 units reported.

Article content

“In addition to record sales in Canada, the brand has witnessed other milestones during the past year, including its 75-year anniversary as well as the 60 years of the iconic 911 sports car,” said John Cappella, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are poised for yet another exciting year in 2024, marked with the arrival of several new vehicles and the opening of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto.”

As the tenth in the world and third of its kind in North America after Atlanta and Los Angeles, the future Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will be located on a dedicated, 20-acre site at the “Durham Live” development in Pickering, Ontario. A casino and luxury hotel are currently operating, and the site will include a concert venue and more than 400,000 square feet of retail space.

Model PCL 2023 Sales PCL 2022 Sales 718 Boxster 280 285 718 Cayman 387 268 911 2,033 1,444 Cayenne 2,940 2,872 Macan 3,907 3,376 Panamera 280 354 Taycan 817 596 Grand Totals 10,644 9,195 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned 3,516 3,053

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect Porsche AG’s current views about future events. These statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those Porsche AG expresses or implies by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication. We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.