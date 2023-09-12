Porsche and Audi, both of which are part of the Volkswagen Group, have issued a voluntary recall for several all-electric vehicles sold in the United States because the factory may have applied insufficiently robust sealant on the high-voltage battery, which can lead to liquid intrusion, increasing the risk of a thermal event.

All affected vehicles are from the 2023 model year and include the Porsche Taycan, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Cross Turismo, Taycan GTS, Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.

In total, nearly 7,000 EVs – 1,899 Audis and 4,777 Porsches – are part of the recall and owners are instructed to book a service appointment with an authorized dealer, where the vehicles will be checked to see if leakage occurs in the battery. If the test fails, the whole battery will be replaced free of charge.

According to the Safety Recall Report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Porsche started incorporating a Teroson sealant into the battery production process for Taycan vehicles in September 2022 in an effort to increase battery sealing robustness.

However, in March 2023, the German sports car maker began receiving reports of reduced insulation resistance values in vehicles with the Teroson sealant sold outside the United States, and in April 2023 it got a report about an incident in the US.

To fix the issue for cars that were about to be built, Porsche started adding more sealant in May 2023, which resulted in no more reports of liquid intrusion. The German carmaker says that none of the incidents involved a fire or thermal event and that it’s conducting the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

For Porsche, the recall number is APB2, and owners can call 1-800-767-7243 for more info, while for Audi, the recall number is 93T7 and the phone number that owners can call to ask for more information is 1-800-253-2834.

