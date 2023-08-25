A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was bitten on the leg by a shark.

NSW Ambulance were called to Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie at 10am following reports of a shark attack.

A man, 44, had sustained serious injuries to his lower and upper leg.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

He remains in a critical condition.

Lighthouse Beach has been temporarily closed due to the incident.

A local surf lifesaving club said the closure ‘will likely remain in place for at least 24 hours’.

A Surf Life Saving NSW drone will be used to determine the size and species of the shark who bit the man.

‘We hope and pray for a good outcome for the victim involved,’ the club said in a post to Facebook.

A witness told radio station 2GB a group of men were surfing at the popular beach when a shark attacked them.

The witness said the shark tried to attack the group a second time as the group paddled to shore.

