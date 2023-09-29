UPSpec Gaming has announced that its xScreen for Xbox Series S is now an official ‘Designed for Xbox’ licensed product. This means it has undergone rigorous testing and validation by the Xbox Quality Assurance (QA) team, providing additional reassurance to potential buyers of the portable screen.

We gave the xScreen a 7/10 in our review, stating: “UPspec’s xScreen is a fantastic portable monitor that makes the most compact ninth-generation console to date a lot more portable-friendly. Requiring just a single cable to power both the display and monitor, the xScreen is a good accessory for Series S owners who want to make their console portable or just be able to play when all the other screens in your household are occupied.”

While the original price tag of $250 may still be seen as premium more than a year later, it’s worth noting that the xScreen is presently available at a discounted rate of $209.99 on Amazon for those who are interested in acquiring this fully licensed portable screen.

The xScreen boasts an 11.6-inch 1080p foldable IPS display, available in a single white color variant. Its design is sleek and minimalist, featuring a foldable hinge that provides a laptop-like experience when connected to the Series S console. To connect the xScreen to the Xbox Series S, you’ll need an HDMI cable and one of the USB-A ports located on the back of the console.

Additionally, there are two optional accessories available for the xScreen, which are sold separately: a $59.99 traveling case designed to comfortably fit both the Series S console and the xScreen, making it ideal for travel, and a $24.99 set of stand feet that allows you to position the console and display vertically for added convenience.

xScreen for Xbox Series S – Review

Robert Anderson is a deals expert and Commerce Editor for IGN. You can follow him @robertliam21 on Twitter.