As the 2025 Club World Cup group stage reaches its climax, Porto and Al Ahly prepare for a high-stakes encounter at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey that could either send one of them into the knockout rounds – or see both eliminated.

Heading into the third and final matchday of Group A, both clubs sit on one point after two games and come off disappointing defeats on matchday two. A win is non-negotiable for either side, but their fate doesn’t rest solely in their hands.

To keep their tournament hopes alive, both Porto and Al Ahly must claim all three points and then hope for a definitive result – either a win for Inter Miami or Palmeiras – in the group’s other match. A draw in that game could leave both Porto and Al Ahly on the outside looking in, even with a victory.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the two teams prepare for what is effectively a knockout match. Only one thing is certain: there’s no room for compromise – anything less than a win may signal the end of their Club World Cup journey.

Porto vs Al Ahly predicted XIs

FC Porto will once again be without first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa for their crucial final Group A match against Al Ahly at the 2025 Club World Cup.

The Portuguese international remains sidelined with an adductor injury sustained prior to the tournament’s opening match, and his return timeline remains uncertain.

As Porto prepare for a must-win encounter, head coach Martin Anselmi is expected to shake up his lineup in a bid to secure progression.

FC Porto predicted XI: Ramos (GK), Perez, Pedro, Marcano, Mario, Varela, Eustaquio, Moura, Veiga, Mora, Omorodion.

Injured: Costa

Suspended: None

Al Ahly head into their decisive final Group A clash against FC Porto with a severely depleted squad, most notably missing star midfielder Emam Ashour, who suffered a broken collarbone in their opening match and will remain sidelined until at least late August.

In Ashour’s absence, the pressure will fall on former Aston Villa winger Trezeguet and prolific striker Wessam Abou Ali to provide the creative spark and attacking threat needed to keep Al Ahly’s Club World Cup hopes alive.

The injury list doesn’t stop there. Al Ahly are also without Mohamed Abdallah, Omaar El Saaiy, Samir Mohamed (all due to muscle injuries), Roda Slim (knee), and Taher Mohamed (ligament), leaving the squad stretched thin for this must-win encounter.

Al Ahly predicted XI: El Shenawy (GK), Hany, Dari, Ibrahim, Attiyat-Allah, Ben Romdhane, Attia, Fathi, Zizo, Ali, Trezeguet.

Injured: Ashour, Abdallah, Saaiy, Slim, Samir Mohamed, Taher Mohamed.

Suspended: None

