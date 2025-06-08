Portugal has been crowned the 2025 UEFA Nations League champions after a nerve-shredding 5-3 victory over Spain in a penalty shootout, following a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. The final delivered everything fans could hope for: end-to-end action, world-class goals, and a finish worthy of football’s biggest stage.

Spain took an early lead in the 21st minute with a composed finish from Martín Zubimendi, but Portugal answered swiftly as Nuno Mendes found the net just five minutes later. The drama continued with Mikel Oyarzabal restoring Spain’s advantage before halftime, only for Cristiano Ronaldo- adding to his legendary tally with his 138th international goal—to level the score in the 69th minute.

Despite both teams’ attacking intent and tactical changes, neither side could break the deadlock in extra time. VAR drama ensued when Portugal’s Nuno Mendes was brought down in the Spanish box, but no penalty was awarded after review. With the score locked at 2-2, the final moved to a tense penalty shootout.

Portugal held their nerve, converting all five spot-kicks, while Spain’s Pedro Porro missed the crucial penalty, sealing a famous victory for the Portuguese. Ronaldo, who captained his side with trademark determination, lifted the trophy as Portugal celebrated their second Nations League title, their first since 2019.

“This was a victory built on belief, unity, and the will to win,” said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente praised his youthful squad’s courage and vowed they would “come back stronger.”

Broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV, the final captivated millions and will be remembered as one of the most entertaining in Nations League history. Portugal’s triumph cements their place among Europe’s football elite.