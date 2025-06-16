Portugal expands space capabilities with ICEYE SAR satellite acquisition



by Sophie Jenkins



ICEYE has signed an agreement with the Portuguese Air Force to deliver a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite, along with a ground segment and antenna, marking a strategic investment in national space infrastructure. The contract, announced during a ceremony in Lisbon on June 12, outlines the delivery of these assets to CTI Aerospacial, a joint venture between the Air Force and Portuguese innovation hub CEiiA.





The SAR satellite will contribute to the Atlantic Constellation, an Earth observation initiative led by Spain and Portugal. This constellation aims to enhance environmental monitoring and disaster response capabilities across Europe, supplementing the continent’s Copernicus program.





ICEYE and CTI Aerospacial also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a satellite assembly facility in Portugal. This aligns with Portugal’s 2030 Space Strategy, which aims to expand the nation’s space sector and technical expertise through strategic international partnerships.





“We are very proud to collaborate with Portugal in strengthening Europe’s defense and disaster relief capabilities. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing critical ISR infrastructure and advancing sovereign space technologies within the region,” said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.





Highlighting the broader vision, General Joao Cartaxo Alves, Chief of Staff of the Portuguese Air Force, noted, “The Air Force is changing, in accordance with a Flight Plan described as ‘Air Force 5.3’ focused on 5th Generation and the 5th Operational Domain – Space. In addition to the fundamental contribution of the air domain, the success of Portugal’s Security and Defense can only be achieved through the integrated action of multiple operational domains, including Cyberspace and Space.”





The Air Force’s initiative is designed to support both defense readiness and technological development by leveraging aerospace capabilities. This includes generating critical situational awareness and fostering innovation in high-value scientific and industrial sectors.





ICEYE, which has launched 48 SAR satellites since 2018, continues to accelerate deployment, with eight satellites launched in early 2025 alone. The company plans over 20 additional launches annually in the coming years, driven by increasing global demand for ISR technologies.





