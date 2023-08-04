Post Malone just broke the record for purchasing the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card of all time, having reportedly shelled out $2.64million for the ‘One Ring’ card.

According to CBC, Posty spotted the rare collectible on TikTok after a Toronto retail worker named Brook Trafton shared a video of the card in June. Weeks later, the singer invited Brook to his Toronto show on July 20 and made the exchange in person.

“This to me would be, you know, just setting myself up for the future, investing in something,” Brook told the publication. “And once I feel like I can no longer work or maybe I want to try something else, I can. It happened so fast. Like, I can’t even tell you [what happened]. It was amazing.

In a video of the transaction shared to Brook’s TikTok, both men seemed equally as excited about the trade.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone,” Brook wrote with the clip. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.”

He continued: “This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful.”

Brook isn’t the only person whose life has changed thanks to Post Malone this year. In May, the “Congratulations” singer asked a burgeoning singer-songwriter to perform with him after catching a set at a local bar, then later gave a “generous” donation that allowed the man to purchase a house.

BBC News reported that after Posty caught Gregor Hunter Coleman’s performance at Glasgow’s Wunderbar, the pair immediately hit it off.

Coleman said the Stoney singer asked if he would join him for a drink. However, Coleman initially declined because he was saving money to buy a house.

As the conversation continued, Coleman was then asked to perform at an exclusive after-party with Posty, which he realized was an “opportunity of a lifetime.” He told BBC News that the rapper/singer then offered to help him with his house deposit, an encounter he called “bizarre.”

While the singer did not reveal how much Post Malone donated, he did want to dispel the rumor that Post had bought him a home, when in fact, the rapper simply made a generous donation toward his down payment.

“There were things going around saying he’d bought me a house. Obviously this has helped towards me now having a deposit,” he said.