Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Joey Bada$$ have all been added to the Bonnaroo 2024 lineup, which is scheduled to take place from June 13-16, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

In a press release shared with HipHopDX, it was revealed that the three superstars will be in an all-star lineup that includes a diverse range of artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Thursday (January 11), and fans can now sign up for a pre-sale passcode on the festival’s website.

Last year’s Bonnaroo was a real treat for Hip Hop fans, as it was announced that Kendrick Lamar was the headlining act.

K. Dot led the way for Hip Hop at the four-day festival, and joining him on the bill were his cousin Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Yung Gravy, and more. The pgLang rapper took the stage on day two.

And back in 2008, Kanye West made headlines when he, too, hit the Bonnaroo stage, but not for the right reasons.

The show was delayed two hours, much to the dismay of fans. Kanye was scheduled to hit the stage at 2:45 AM on Sunday morning but did not manage to start his show until about 4:25 AM – by which time, most fans had fallen asleep.

Chants of “Kanye sucks!” were heard throughout the venue, as fans threw glow-in-the-dark sticks at the empty stage, according to the BBC, who were in attendance for the festival. Later that day, guitarist Robert Randolph encouraged more “Kanye sucks” chants from the crowd.

The cause of the delay was a combination of difficulties with taking down Pearl Jam’s set (the band played an hour late), as well as difficulties in setting up Kanye’s elaborate stage.

Other acts at Bonnaroo that year included Chris Rock, Jack Johnson, Metallica, M.I.A., Talib Kweli, and Lupe Fiasco.

Fortunately, 2009 turned out to be a better year for Hip Hop at Bonnaroo, as they’d had Snoop Dogg headline the event.

The Doggfather was joined by The Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Phish, Nine Inch Nails, David Byrne, Wilco, Al Green and Elvis Costello for the 2009 lineup.