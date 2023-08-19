Post Malone is in a great space having recently lost over 65 pounds, and he’s now decided to share the secret to his success.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in a new episode published earlier this month, Posty revealed he went from around 240 pounds to now 185 pounds – and the main factor was quitting his sugar intake – particularly soda.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” he admitted. “[But if] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty – I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

You can view the clip below:

Back in April, Post Malone was forced to clear up concerns over the weight loss amid commentary about his looks while on tour.

The “White Iverson” rapper was touring Europe as part of his Twelve Carat Tour at the time. After his show in Antwerp, Belgium, Posty took to Instagram to clear up concerns relating to his body and stage presence.

“4/28/2023, Antwerp Belgium! hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night,” he began. “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage.

“i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

related news Post Malone Gets Props From Allen Iverson As ‘White Iverson’ Surpasses 1B Spotify Streams August 16, 2023

In addition to quitting soda and eating healthier, Post Malone is also planning to quit beer and cigarettes at some point. He also revealed he’s been working on new music recently.

“next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!” he wrote. “i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat.

“i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it.”

He added: “goodnight nerds. spread love and rock on.”

Post Malone was previously accused of heavy drug use in 2020 following his actions on stage, but he denied the rumors.