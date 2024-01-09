The Post Office minister has vowed to leave ‘no stone unturned’ to get speedy justice for hundreds of postmasters wrongly convicted during the Horizon scandal.

Kevin Hollinrake told MPs the Government was urgently pursuing options to fast track a process which has so far seen just 93 of more than 700 postmasters able to clear their names in the courts.

Whitehall sources said this could involve a change in the law to allow the huge backlog of cases to be considered ‘en masse’ rather than individually. Discussions were taking place with ‘senior figures in the judiciary’.

In the Commons, Mr Hollinrake said the change could ‘unlock’ compensation claims for hundreds of former postmasters who had their lives wrecked by false claims that they stole money from the Post Office.

He praised the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office for bringing the scandal to a ‘much broader audience’ and for highlighting the ‘brutal approach’ taken by the Post Office.

He said the series, which has triggered an outpouring of public anger, had ‘only reinforced our zeal for seeing justice done as quickly as possible’.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Minister for the Post Office, making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, on Horizon compensation and convictions

Sir Ed Davey tries to avoid being photographed today as he heads to Parliament to hear the Ministerial Statement on The Post Office Scandal

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells is seen leaving her local village church in February 2022

Former postmaster Alan Bates, who is portrayed by Toby Jones in the new drama, led and won the initial legal battle after himself falling victim to the faults

Mr Hollinrake said achieving justice for those wronged was now his ‘highest priority’ and hinted that new measures to overturn convictions could be introduced within days.

‘I’m sorry I can’t be a little more precise in my timescales but I’d be very disappointed if we went past the end of this week in terms of giving more information to the House,’ he said, before adding: ‘The time for quibbling is over.’

Such laws to quash the remaining convictions ‘could be done tomorrow’, two former lord chancellors said last night.

In a letter to The Times, Sir Robert Buckland wrote: ‘We should recognise these exceptional circumstances by asking Parliament to pass legislation … Such legislation would help to right a clear wrong.

‘Too many subpostmasters have already died without seeing justice being done, so there is no more time to be lost.’

Lord Falconer of Thoroton, justice secretary under Tony Blair, said: ‘The Government could introduce that [legislation] tomorrow and there would be no resistance in Parliament.’

Postmasters whose convictions are overturned are entitled to interim compensation worth £163,000. They can then opt to accept an offer of £600,000 or seek to have their individual case examined.

Mr Hollinrake said: ‘When we talk about compensation, we have to remember that the lives of postmasters and their families caught up in this scandal have been irrevocably changed.

‘They have faced financial ruin, untold personal distress, and a loss of reputation that no amount of financial compensation nor promises of lessons learned can fully restore.

‘The Government recognises, however, that we have a clear moral duty to right these wrongs to the best of our ability.’ In total some £148million has been paid out but the final bill is expected to be many times higher.

Yesterday the minister suggested that Fujitsu, which supplied the Horizon software at the heart of the scandal, could be asked to help fund the compensation if the firm is found culpable by an ongoing public inquiry.

‘We have been clear that it should not be the taxpayer alone that picks up the tab,’ said Mr Hollinrake.

Former Cabinet minister Sir David Davis said the Post Office should be stripped of its power to bring prosecutions and barred from hiring expensive lawyers to challenge compensation claims.

He also called for criminal prosecutions against the ‘real villains’ of the scandal, adding: ‘We know who they are.’

Mr Hollinrake said the Post Office had ‘quite rightly’ decided to stop bringing private prosecutions some years ago.

But he added that Justice Secretary Alex Chalk was now examining if it should be stripped of its right to do so.

Labour’s business spokesman Jonathan Reynolds said the party would back efforts to accelerate the process for exonerating the postmasters.

‘It is unconscionable that convictions remain where it is clear no wrongdoing was committed,’ he added.

Mr Hollinrake suggested that former Post Office boss Paula Vennells should hand back her CBE voluntarily after being at the helm ‘during a critical time’.

Labour MP Andrew Gwynne also urged Ms Vennells to surrender her honour. He added that ‘heads have to roll because lives have been destroyed’.

Rishi Sunak last night also weighed in behind efforts to strip former Ms Vennells of her CBE.

Downing Street said he would ‘strongly support’ an investigation by the honours forfeiture committee into whether Mrs Vennells should lose the gong awarded for ‘services to the Post Office and to charity’.

By last night more than a million people had signed a petition addressed to the panel’s chairman, Sir Chris Wormald, calling for her to be stripped of the honour.

Pressure was also mounting on Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who ignored pleas for help from postmasters during his time as Post Office minister in the Coalition government.

One victim of the scandal urged Sir Ed to ‘look in the mirror’, while Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson said many people had gone to prison ‘due to him not listening’.

Sir Ed insisted yesterday he had been ‘lied’ to by Post Office executives, but did not offer an apology to those wronged.

Last night, MPs were told that ministers were urgently pursuing new options to overturn the convictions of more than 700 postmasters. Just 93 have successfully navigated the glacial process so far, leaving hundreds more unable to claim compensation.

Mr Sunak said yesterday the treatment of the postmasters over two decades had been ‘an absolutely appalling miscarriage of justice’.

On a visit to Accrington in Lancashire, the PM added: ‘The stories are appalling, people were treated absolutely appallingly. That’s wrong and we should do everything we can to make it right.’

He pointed out that as chancellor he had approved the compensation scheme which has now paid out almost £150million to thousands of victims, saying: ‘People should know that we are on it and we want to make this right. The money’s been set aside.

‘What we are now looking at is how can we speed all of that up? We want to get that [money] out of the door as quickly as possible.

‘It was simply wrong what happened. They shouldn’t have been treated like this, and we should do everything we can to make it right for them.’

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after Horizon – faulty Fujitsu accounting software – made it look like money was missing from their shops.

Mr Hollinrake, the Minister for the Post Office making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, on Horizon compensation and convictions

Paula Vennells (pictured), the former CEO, left the Post Office with a CBE for services to the organisation as well as to charity

Jo Hamilton, 66, was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from a village shop in South Warnborough, Hampshire, and eventually pleaded guilty to false accounting in fear of going to jail

Mrs Hamilton is one the stars of a new ITV drama about the Post Office Horizon scandal called Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Pictured: Mrs Hamilton played by actor Monica Dolan

But, incredibly, Mrs Vennells was given a CBE for services to the Post Office in 2019 – the same year the postmasters won £58million for false prosecutions on her watch.

Despite outrage at the time, it has had to take the ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, to kick ministers into action to overturn hundreds of wrongful convictions that still stand.

Mrs Vennells, 65, has been accused of playing a leading role in covering up IT flaws behind the miscarriage of justice. She apologised for the scandal after some postmasters overturned their convictions at the Court of Appeal, but has been silent on calls for her to return her CBE.

Ministers have been told they should consider life sentences in prison for those found ultimately responsible for the Horizon scandal.

Labour former minister Barry Gardiner told the Commons: ‘The minister said this is not just about compensation, it is about restoration, and that is true. But is it not also about misfeasance in public office? So will the minister confirm that the maximum penalty for a public servant who willingly and knowingly acts in a manner that results in harm, injury or financial loss to an innocent party is life imprisonment?’

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake replied: ‘I have dealt with a number of different scandals over the years from the backbench as well as in my ministerial role here and I think it happens all too often at a corporate level for us to simply carry on in the way we have done in the past.

‘So I am very much happy to take away his points in terms of the potential penalty for the offence he describes. That is something I will discuss with officials and others.’

Ministers have discussed ‘at length’ the possibility of bringing a Bill to Parliament to quash the convictions of subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal, Kevin Hollinrake said.

Conservative former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland told the Commons: ‘This is an unprecedented set of circumstances and in my judgment it requires an unprecedented approach. That should be legislation on the floor of this House to deal with the convictions of this huge class of people who are not just not guilty, they are victims themselves.

‘Can I urge upon him and the Lord Chancellor to look urgently at the question of legislation that I know will be supported in this House to create a presumption of innocence that will cut the Gordian Knot and support the victims and their families who are enduring this horror for too long?’

Business minister Mr Hollinrake replied: ‘This situation is unprecedented. Certainly legislation on the floor of the House is something we discussed at length today in a meeting with the Lord Chancellor and officials.’