Potato Fry is a simple flavorful side dish made with potato or aloo. Potato Fry also known as Aloo Fry is a perfect side dish for pulao, rice, chapathi etc. Learn to make crispy Potato Fry Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Potato Fry is a side dish made with potatoes, herbs and spices. This Aloo Fry or Potato Fry is very simple easy, flavorful and tasty. You can make this completely vegan by skipping garlic. This makes a perfect and excellent side dish for roti and rice.

About Potato Fry

This Potato Fry Recipe is one of the easiest and quickest that comes together in just 20 minutes. Most of the stir fry dishes are also called as fry hence the name potato fry though this does not involve any deep frying.

A main tip I would give is about the cookware to use for potato fry. Hands down cast iron or iron kadai / pan is the best as the potatoes gets roasted so well.

Generally we make stir fries or curries to go along with rice and sambar. I love this potato fry the best with curd rice. I often make this potato fry for mittus lunchbox as its quick to make and she loves it too. I pack it along with rasam curd or sambar rice, sometimes she demands phulka and yes its a great combo too.

This easy fry goes well with rice, sambar, dal, jeera rice. This makes a great combo for wraps and sandwiches as filling. You can use green chutney to spice it up a bit more.

This Aloo Fry I have made is more of south indian style tempered with mustard, jeera, curry leaves and flavored with garlic. I have used sambar powder for this recipe, but you can replace it with garam masala powder too.

This is one of the most popular and demanded recipe at home. It is an ideal potato based side dish that goes well with pretty much everything like rice, roti etc. This potato fry can be packed for lunch box perfectly pairs up well with variety rice.

Variations

You can even add all the spice powders along with potato then cook covered until soft. But lately have been following this method of cooking potatoes first then adding the spice powders which works perfectly.

You can even add 1 small sized onion chopped finely saute until golden and then add potatoes.

Add 1 green chilli for that extra flavor.

Add spice powders according to your liking. You can even add cumin seeds powder / chat masala powder for a variation.

You can even add 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder along with 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder for a more fragrant taste.

Garnish with coriander leaves if you like.

For north indian version you can just temper jeera and add kasoori methi, chat masala powder or even amchur powder(dry mango powder).

Potato Fry Video





Potato Fry Ingredients

Potato – Choose medium sized potatoes. Rinse it well and then peel off the skin. Cut into small cubes and keep it immersed in water until you start cooking to avoid browning. You can use regular indian potatoes or russet potatoes or even baby potatoes for this recipe.

– Choose medium sized potatoes. Rinse it well and then peel off the skin. Cut into small cubes and keep it immersed in water until you start cooking to avoid browning. You can use regular indian potatoes or russet potatoes or even baby potatoes for this recipe. Tempering – A basic tempering is done with oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and hing.

– A basic tempering is done with oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and hing. Others – Adding garlic is optional if adding hing but gives a nice flavor so I always add it.

– Adding garlic is optional if adding hing but gives a nice flavor so I always add it. Spices – I have added turmeric powder, red chilli powder and sambar powder for this potato fry.

Recipe

Potato Fry Potato Fry is a spicy, tasty side dish made by cooking potatoes with spices, onion & curry leaves. Potato Fry tastes divinely with curd rice, ghee rice & and jeera rice and is liked by all for its taste. Potato Fry Recipe that is simple & quick to cook is explained in this post with step by step pictures & video. Total Time 25 minutes mins 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 heaped cup potato cut into small cubes

salt to taste To temper: 1 tablespoon oil I used gingelly oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon jeera

few curry leaves

2 garlic crushed

Notes The spice powders measures can be adjusted according to your liking. Add more if you like a more spicy version of potato fry.

Once you cut the potatoes, keep in immersed in water so that it doesn’t brown.

Regular potatoes or even baby potatoes can be used for this recipe.

Use a iron kadai or well seasoned pan so that potatoes do not stick.

You can even chop the potatoes a bit bigger or the way you like it.

This potato fry is mildly spiced as keeping kids in mind, so feel free to increase spice powders according to your liking.

I used my iron kadai to roast the potatoes and it worked best.

You can even add a pinch of chat masala powder / jeera powder for extra zing. Nutrition Facts Potato Fry Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 74

Potato Fry Recipe Step by Step

1.Rinse the potatoes well. I took 3 small potatoes.

2.Peel of the skin from the potatoes, rinse again.

3.Slice into slightly thick slices like this.

4.Cut one potato into 5-8 thick slices.

5.Stack them by 3-4 each.

6.First cut vertically.

7.Then cut horizontally to get small potato cubes. It is about 1 heaped cup of cubed potatoes.

8.Add it to water immediately to avoid browning.

9.Heat 1 tbsp oil in a kadai – add 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds let it splutter then add 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, let it splutter. Then add few curry leaves and 2 small garlic along with a pinch of hing. Give a quick saute.

10.Add the potatoes.

11.Saute well in oil.

12.Keep sauteing in low flame. While sauteing itself it should be half cooked.

13.Saute in low flame for at least 3-5 mins or until the edges start to brown.

14.Now cook covered until potatoes are cooked till soft. In between give a quick stir to avoid sticking at the bottom.

15.Open check if the potatoes are cooked by pricking with a fork. If it is soft then it is done else cook for few more mins.

16.Now add 1/8 teaspoon turmeric powder, 3/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon sambar powder along with required salt and a little drizzle of oil.

17.Give a quick mix. You can even switch off at this stage. Saute for few more minutes to have more crispy edges.

18.Keep the flame in low and keep cooking until the potatoes are roasted well. Switch off.

Crispy tasty potato fry is ready!

FAQ’s

1.What is Potato Fry?

Potato fry is a simple flavorful side dish made with potato or aloo. It makes a great sidedish with roti, rice, variety rice like lemon rice, jeera rice , pulao etc.

2.How to make crispy potato fry?

Cook in low flame, keep sauteing will give crispy potatoes . Also using iron pan or kadai helps and gives a perfect crispy potato fry.

3.Potato fry goes well with?

This potato fry goes well with rice, sambar, dal, jeera rice, lemon rice, tempered rice, chapathi, roti etc. This makes a great combo for wraps and sandwiches as filling. You can use green chutney to spice it up a bit more for wraps and sandwiches along with chat masala powder or amchur powder.