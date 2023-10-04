Potato Roast is a simple south Indian side dish made by roasting potatoes with seasonings and spices. This potato roast is one of the quickest dish that you can make with available minimal ingredients in your pantry. Let us get on to learn potato roast recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Potato roast is a popular side dish that can complement even a boring main course. We love it with rice, sambar or even dal tadka.

About Potato Roast

This Potato Roast is one of the easy and flavorful side dish which goes well with both rice and chapati. This is one of amma’s signature dish that my kids love it. You just need boiled potatoes and you can make this so quickly.

Potato Roast or Urulai Kizhangu Roast as we call in tamil is one of my family favorites that I make it often especially for lunchbox. Garlic roasted with potatoes gives a great flavor and the crisp texture is the best so I recommend using a iron pan or kadai for this roast.

I have already posted potato fry but this version of potato roast is different. This roast can be made even by beginners or bachelors as it is very easy and quick to make. This is so versatile that you can plus or minus the ingredients as per your liking, check tips section for the variations.

You can make this potato roast a no onion no garlic recipe by skipping garlic. I love this potato roast with rice, sambar or dal and even with curd rice.

Why you will love this recipe?

Easy and quick to make

Available ingredients in your pantry

Goes well with bread, roti, rice etc.

It is versatile you can adjust the measurements and ingredients according to your liking.

Potato Roast Video





Ingredients

Potato – Choose medium sized potatoes. Rinse it well and then peel off the skin. You can use regular Indian potatoes or russet potatoes or even baby potatoes for this recipe.

– A basic tempering is done with oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves and hing. Spices – I have added turmeric powder, red chili powder for this.

– I have added turmeric powder, red chili powder for this. Others – I love the flavor of garlic with potatoes so recommend adding it.

Potato Roast Recipe Step by Step

1.Rinse potatoes well to get of dirt and mud – Rub and wash it at least 2-3 times. Then add 4 medium sized potatoes to a pressure cooker. Add water till half immersing level at least.

2.Pressure cook for 2 whistles. You can choose to boil or steam potatoes too. Make sure it is soft but not mushy.

Steamer – If using a manual open pot steamer – steam cook for 7-10 mins.

Open pot – Peel the skin chop into cubes. Cook for 10 mins or until fork tender.

Instant pot – In Instant Pot pour water into the inner container then place the trivet and place the potatoes on top of it. Set mode to pressure cook high for 5 mins and let it release by itself.

3.Remove the potatoes from the cooker and add it to a bowl containing cold water.

4.Once it becomes warm peel off the skin from the potatoes.

5.Cut into small cubes. Set aside.

6.Heat 2 tablespoon oil – add 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds let it crackle, add 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds let it crackle, add few curry leaves let it splutter. Add 1/4 teaspoon hing.

7.Give a quick saute.

8.Add 1 tablespoon garlic chopped.

9.Saute for a minute until golden.

10.Add cooked cubed potatoes.

11.Roast it for a minute.

12.Add 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, salt to taste and 1 heaped teaspoon red chili powder.

13.Keep roasting it until crisp.

14.It will take at least 5-7 minutes.

15.Roast until it is golden and crisp.

Crispy potato roast is ready!

Expert Tips

Use iron kadai or pan for this as it gives crispy potato roast.

The number of whistles for pressure cooking depends purely on the potato…so adjust according to your cooker and potato. It should be cooked soft yet not too mushy.

If you want to make it a no onion no garlic recipe then skip garlic.

You can add 1/2 teaspoon sambar powder for a unique flavor.

You can mash the potatoes and use it as a filling for wraps and sandwiches.

You can even add 1/2 teaspoon chat masala powder for an extra zing.

FAQS

1.Is it really necessary to boil potatoes before roasting?

Yes boiling first then roasting is best for this potato roast so I would recommend cooking potatoes first before roasting. You can try my potato fry for a variation.

2.Can I bake the potatoes instead of roasting?

Yes you can even bake the potatoes. Peel the skin, cube the potatoes first. Then toss it along with salt, oil and spice powders mix it well. Preheat oven at 180 deg C for 10 mins and bake it for 25-30 minutes turning over in between.

3.Which is the best potato for this dish?

Indian potatoes suites best for this potato roast. However you can use russet potatoes or any variety of potatoes you have but make sure to cook them accordingly.

