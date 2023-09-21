Introduction: Bank of England setting interest rates today Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy. Before early yesterday morning, investors were pretty convinced that the Bank of England would raise interest rates today, for the 15th time in a row. But Wednesday’s surprise fall in UK inflation, from 6.8% to 6.7%, has shaken the City, leaving traders – and businesses and households across the country – unsure what to expect from the BoE at noon today. The money markets are currently indicating that the odds of a rate rise, or a hold, are roughly 50% each. That suggests the Bank’s monetary policy committee will have a fierce debate at this month’s meeting over whether to pause their hiking cycle today, or not. Many analysts think we will get another rate hike today, taking borrowing costs to a 15-year of 5.5%. Not all, though. Goldman Sachs yesterday predicted that the BoE will keep bank rate unchanged today, and that rates are already at their peak, after “the August inflation print surprised meaningfully to the downside.” But other experts fear that leaving rates on hold today could be declaring victory too soon. Kim Crawford, global rates portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, explains that a pause at this meeting “could backfire”, arguing: ‘The Bank of England’s decision is more finely balanced as activity data weakens more clearly, but a pause at this meeting could backfire. ‘Since the last meeting, services inflation has come in lower than the Bank of England’s forecasts, and there has been clearer demand-led loosening in the labour market, but wage growth has still continued to surprise to the upside. Last night, the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish pause, by maintaining US interest rates on hold but keeping the door open for future hike. That helped to push the US dollar to a five-month high against the pound overnight, at just over $1.23. We actually hear from ten central banks today, including interest rate decisions in Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, as well as the UK. The agenda 7am BST: UK public finances for August

Tension is rising in the City of London, with less than an hour until the Bank of England reveals its interest rate decision. The money markets are still indicating that rates are more likely to rise than not at noon, to a new 15-year high. A quarter-point increase, from 5.25% to 5.5%, is currently seen as a 61% possibility, with no change a 39% chance. [That’s based on interest rates futures] Another increase in rates would add to the pressure on borrowers, as Alastair Douglas, CEO of TotallyMoney, explains: “Halloween may be a month away, but the Bank of England has already had a Nightmare on Threadneedle Street this year. It’s no surprise that public confidence in the Bank is at a record low — the forecasts have failed, and the rate hikes have struggled to slow the cost of living at the planned pace. However, for the third month in a row, the dial has moved — and in the right direction. “It’s unlikely that interest rates will come down any time soon, and lenders must provide customers with support and value. Some have been reluctant to pass on the benefits of the hikes to savers, while others are charging the UK’s 679k Standard Variable Rate mortgage customers up to 9.49% interest on their borrowing. “Sustained financial stress has already pushed people to breaking point — they’re missing bills and slipping into mortgage arrears. Support is slim, and more people are taking out more credit — including a third of renters who have used it to keep a roof over their heads.

Demonstrators urge Bank of England not to raise interest rates Activists from the group Positive Money are staging a protest against interest rate hikes and profiteering outside the Bank of England. Photograph: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Over at the Bank of England, a protest is taking place to urge the central bank to stsop raising interest rates. It’s organised by Positive Money, the campaign group, who warns that higher interest rates are transferring billions of pounds to commercial banks, while harming millions of households. Protestors wearing masks of Andrew Bailey and Rishi Sunak are demanding that the Bank of England stops trying to respond to inflation with policies that make the cost of living crisis worse. Photograph: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock They are als urging the government to introduce a windfall tax on the unearned profits banks are making from interest rate rises. Positive Money says a poll held by YouGov has found that only 12% of UK adults oppose a windfall tax on banks, whereas 58% support it. Fran Boait, co-executive director, at Positive Money, says: “Banks’ record profits are coming at the direct expense of the public, who are footing the bill for higher interest rates. These profits aren’t being reinvested back into the economy or creating new jobs, with banks shutting down branches across the country. “After the crash an extra tax on banks’ profits was introduced to help ensure the sector makes a fair contribution, but the government has actually recently cut this surcharge, just when it is needed more than ever. “Jeremy Hunt should take a leaf from the Thatcher government’s book and introduce a windfall tax on banks’ unearned profits in the upcoming Autumn Statement, which could help fund support for households during the cost of living crisis.”

Furniture retailer DFS has been hit by the cost of living squeeze, with earnings halving last year. DFS reported this morning that pre-tax profits fell by 49% to £29.7m in the year to 25 June, down from £58.5m. DFS said it was “continuing to win share in a very tough market”, and that the last year had been a significant challenge due to the weak economic backdrop. The company also says it is confident the market will recover, but can’t predict how quickly that will happen; it expects a “modest” rise in profits next year.

The Bank of England’s decision at noon today “is a coin toss”, says Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM, after UK inflation eased in August. Following the latest inflation report that was colder than expected, markets are pricing this rate decision almost as a 50-50 coin toss. Admittedly, the data pulse argues for no action. The labor market lost jobs in July while economic growth stagnated, and business surveys suggest these trends will persist or worsen. The only real argument in favor of a rate increase is wage growth, which is extremely hot and continues to accelerate.

More central bank action: Taiwan’s central bank has kept interest rates on hold. In a unanimous decision, Taiwan’s central bankers left their key rate at 1.875%, where it has stood since March. They also cut their growth forecast for 2023, fearing that slugging global demand will hit Taiwan’s export-heavy economy. Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from cars to smartphones, but with global consumer demand hit by high inflation, rising interest rates and the impact of the Ukraine war on global demand, its economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, Reuters points out.

Pound below $1.23 ahead of UK interest rate decision Sterling remains weak this morning, as the City braces to learn whether the Bank of England has raised interest rates again, or hit the pause button. The pound has traded as low as $1.2293 this morning, the weakest since 3th April and down around half a cent. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, says today’s BoE’s decision is “one of the most uncertain decisions in a while,” adding: On the one hand, inflation is still at 6.7%, sharply above the Bank of England’s 2% target, wage growth remains extremely strong and oil prices have been surging, all supporting the case for further tightening. On top of that, the Federal Reserve (which is often a trendsetter in terms of monetary policy as the central bank to the world’s largest economy) suggested it is likely to raise rates again this year as part of its hawkish hold. On the other hand, UK economic data has been softening with weak PMI readings, an uptick in the unemployment rate and a disappointing GDP reading for July, highlighting the fragility of the UK economy. Overtightening has the potential to push the UK into a recession, which supports the case for a hold today. This of course would be the preferred outcome for equities, with the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and the UK housebuilders in particular rallying on Wednesday after the Swaps markets drastically wound back their probability of a hike. The pound has hit the lowest level since April against the US dollar this morning while the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are also under pressure, reflecting the broader risk-off mood following the Fed’s decision last night.” Updated at 05.26 EDT

The Bank of England’s policymakers will have been “very pleased with yesterday’s inflation numbers” when they met to set interest rates, says Robert Dishner, senior portfolio manager at investment manager Neuberger Berman: Levels came in well below their forecasts and market expectations. The declines were seen both in core goods and services. This should reduce but not eliminate the chance of a hike today and would expect the market to settle at about a 60% chance. However, if the BoE does go, its likely to be a dovish hike and it’s not entirely certain they will hike. Expect for them to keep the “sufficiently restrictive for sufficient long” language even if they decide not to hike rates. The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee actually met yesterday to vote on interest rates, but we don’t get the decision until midday today.

Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, has lifted its key interest rate by a quarter of one percent, as expected. The Riksbank has raised its key policy rate to 4%, and also hinted it could do more to bring inflation back to its 2% target. The Riksbank says: Developments are thus going in the right direction, but inflationary pressures in the Swedish economy are still too high. For inflation to fall back and stabilise around the target of 2% within a reasonable period of time, the Executive Board has therefore decided to raise the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4%. The forecast for the policy rate indicates that it could be raised further.

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, says the Bank of England decision at noon today is a difficult call. Yesterday’s data shows profit-led inflation under pressure, but some of the inflation drop was due to volatile components. Economic growth has been revised significantly stronger, but that also means labor costs should be lower. If I had a vote (I haven’t been made governor yet), it would be for unchanged policy, but that may not be the majority decision today.

Switzerland leaves rates on hold An aerial view of the Swiss National Bank building in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Michael Buholzer/EPA Just in: Switzerland’s central bank has left interest rates on hold, unexpectedly. The Swiss National Bank has decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, defying expectations of another rise to 2%. The SNB points out that inflation has declined further in recent months, to 1.6% in August, saying: The significant tightening of monetary policy over recent quarters is countering remaining inflationary pressure. From today’s perspective, it cannot be ruled out that a further tightening of monetary policy may become necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term. The SNB adds the growth outlook for the global economy in the coming quarters remains subdued, with a risk that some countries continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation. This surprise hold has knocked the Swiss franc down around 0.7% against the US dollar and the euro.

Next predicts prices could fall next year UK retailer Next has raised its profit guidance, again, this morning after sales were boosted by pay rises among its customers, and sunny weather this spring. Next, which sells online, through its catalogue business, and on the high street, now expects pre-tax profits of £875m this year, £30m more than previously expected. In its half-year trading update, CEO Simon Wolfson explains that Next had expected full price sales to fall by 3% in February-July, but they atually rose by 3.2%. Wolfson explains: In reality, we were overly cautious about the prospects for sales in the current year, we underestimated the support nominal wage increases, and a robust employment market, would give to our top line. We also believe the exceptionally warm weather in late May and June served to significantly boost sales of our summer clothing at a critical time (a factor we need to bear in mind when it comes to our forecast for next year). Next’s must-read annual report is out& it’s the most thorough analysis of the market going. It’s a best in class retailer but it shows extreme levels of self-awareness and details how weather and wage inflation play a role in its sales pic.twitter.com/uQdJUrRxdd — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) September 21, 2023 The Bank of England could be concerned to hear that rising wages helped to bolster Next’s profits. But Next has reassuring news for the BoE, and its own customers, too – it predicts that inflationary pressures on selling prices and operating costs will continue to ease. Wolfson, whose notes to the City are always good value, explains: It was inevitable that price inflation would ease. Even if consumers were to spend the same amount of money on clothing, higher prices would mean the number of garments sold would fall. That is what has happened. And as a result, the demand for labour, commodities, production and freight has diminished throughout the entire supply chain – from fabric mills through to container ships. In fact prices have fallen faster than we expected, and we have revised our estimate of Autumn Winter 2023 cost price inflation down from 3% to 2%. For next spring and summer, Next predicts that prices could fall by up to 1%, having risen by 7% this Spring/Summer season. Terrific illustration from Next plc on the slowdown in price inflation that has been “faster than we expected” & “throughout the entire supply chain”. Part of the body of data, alongside official statistics, for the MPC to consider today. Next plc RNS’ remain best in class. pic.twitter.com/w9RIL5EZJo — Simon French (@shjfrench) September 21, 2023 Next – “The biggest risk is that, in making multiple investments, we build an unwieldy retail conglomerate that lacks the focus and agility we have worked so hard to maintain over the last thirty years”. Always an interesting company to read the thoughts from… pic.twitter.com/yVbNZKk4RV — Chris Bailey (@Financial_Orbit) September 21, 2023 Updated at 03.41 EDT

The City is swinging back towards predicting an increase in UK interest rates today. The money markets now indicate that there is a 60% chance that the Bank of England raises interest rates by a quarter of one percent today, and only 40% chance of no-change, vs 50:50 last night.

UK public borrowing rose in August New official data shows that Britain’s budget deficit swelled last month, but not by as much as expected. Britain borrowed £11.6bn to balance the books in August, which is £3.5bn more than in August 2022. It’s the fourth highest August borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, but lower than the £13bn predicted by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Total public sector spending was £7.2bn higher than a year ago, while public sector receipts only rose by £3.7bn. Britain paid out £5.6bn in interest on its national debt last month. Almost £2bn was caused by the increase in inflation between May and June, which lifted the interest payments on index-linked gilts. So far this financial year, the UK has incurred a deficit of almost £70bn – which is £19.3bn more than in April-August 2022. However, it is £11.4bn less than the £81.0bn forecast by the OBR, which may give the Treasury some wiggle-room for tax cuts or spending increases. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “These numbers show why after helping families in the pandemic we now need to balance the books. That becomes much easier when inflation is under control because higher inflation pushes up interest rates, so we need to stick to the plan to get it down.” Updated at 03.10 EDT

Pound lowest since April The pound has dropped to a five-month low this morning, touching $1.2305 against the US dollar. Sterling weakened due to expectations that UK interest rates will not rise as high as previously expected, ahead of the Bank of England announcement at noon. Plus, the US dollar is being lifted from expectations that US interest rates have not yet peaked., following the Federal Reserve meeting last night. The pound vs the US dollar Photograph: Refinitiv Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, argues that the BoE will raise interest rates at noon today: Up until yesterday, the expectation was an almost certain 25bp hike from the BoE at today’s meeting, but yesterday’s shocker inflation data has shaken these expectations. In fact, no one, and even less the BoE Chief Bailey himself, was expecting to see softer inflation in Britain last month, when oil prices spiked and sterling fell. Therefore, the surprising nature of yesterday’s data release should prevent the BoE from announcing a surprise rate pause today. Because: Rising energy prices, and falling sterling hint at potentially higher inflation in the foreseeable future, At 6.2%, core inflation is still more than three times the BoE’s 2% inflation target. In summary, the BoE is not there yet, Ozkardeskaya adds: And if sterling continues to fall – which is the most plausible outcome if the BoE softens its policy stance more than necessary today, inflation in Britain will become harder to contain. As a result, a – maybe – last 25bp rate hike is on today’s menu to limit losses in sterling so that energy costs wouldn’t spike as a result of a happy CPI report, that’s happiness would remain short-lived.