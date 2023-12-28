Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.

With just two trading days until the new year, thoughts in the City of London are turning to 2024. How fast will interest rates be cut? Will the UK avoid recession? When will the general election be, and who will win?

Accountancy group PwC has stirred the pot with their own economic outlook for the coming year. And it predicts a more rosy view on the economy next year, as the UK “turns a page from the difficult post-pandemic years”.

PwC points to several reasons for optimism – conditions for households are expected to improve, as the minimum wage is increased by almost 10% in the spring.

Inflation is tipped to fall faster than expected, close to the UK’s 2% target, which will help consumer sentiment to turn a corner.

And while growth is likely to be weak, the UK is expected to post a faster recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels than Germany, France or Japan.

PwC predicts:

The UK will be the fourth best performing G7 economy relative to pre-pandemic levels: Despite weak projected growth in 2024, the UK will still outperform France, Japan and Germany with real GDP around 2.7% higher in 2024 on average relative to 2019 levels.

BUT there’s bad news too. Even if inflation does cool, consumer prices will still be about a quarter higher than in early 2021.

Average rents in London are forecast to keep climbing, and will average more than £2,000 per month by the end of 2024 – around three times higher than in the north-east on average.

The rest of the UK will also see a continued rise in rents with an average increase of over 5% in 2024.

And PwC expects “a significant rise in corporate insolvencies in 2024”, with almost 30,000 firms expected to fail under the pressure of high interest rates, and increased costs.

Many will be smaller businesses, in sector such as hotels & catering, manufacturing, and transport & storage.

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC, says the UK’s economic outlook is ‘far rosier’ than it appeared a year ago, although geopolitical tensions could change the picture…

“Following the post-pandemic challenges, 2024 will be the year the UK turns a page. Inflation returning closer to normal levels, progress on regional growth and real incomes improving provides optimism for the year ahead, despite the legacy of higher consumer prices and rising housing costs. There remain many ‘known unknowns’ in 2024 that can change the trajectory of the UK, such as volatility in global energy prices due to the continued middle eastern conflict and the forthcoming General Election, however, overall the outlook is far rosier for 2024 than expected twelve months ago.

