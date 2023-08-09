Did you come looking for a Power Slap 4 prediction? Great! Power Slap isn’t a sport that’s easy to predict — everyone has a puncher’s, or slapper’s, chance and the opponent has to sit there and let them try their luck. This goes both ways. Power Slap is still relatively new — it’s been going on for a while but was rather obscure. Now, pushed into the mainstream via Dana White, we can’t look away.

There are a lot of great matches on this card, but the marquee contest will be between AyJay Hintz and Austin Turpin. Should someone score a knockout tomorrow night, then it’s likely that we’re looking at out new light heavyweight number one contender, someone to challenge the champion, Ron Bata.

So, we’ll look into this event and give a Power Slap prediction, a few of them actually.

Power Slap 4 Main Card

The Power Slap 4 main card is a very well-constructed one. Great match making coupled with some of the best slappers in the world makes for a good reason to cancel any other plans you may have had on Wednesday night. Live and free to stream, there’s no reason not to tune in

Here’s a quick look into the main card. Four matches, the final being one with a title shot looming overhead, there’s a lot to look forward to here.

AyJay Hintz vs Austin Turpin

Duane Crespo vs Nate Burnard

Da Crazy Hawaiian vs Kamil Marusarz

Dorian Perez vs James Stonier

However, there can only be one winner in a match. Let’s jump into my Power Slap prediction for the main event between AyJay Hintz and Austin Turpin.

Power Slap 4 Prediction: AyJay Hintz vs Austin Turpin

The Power Slap 4 main event is a fun one between AyJay Hintz, who wants to run it back with the champion, and Austin Turpin, perhaps the biggest personality in the sport. Both have great chins and know how to turn the lights out with one slap.

So, who will come out on top in this battle?

It’s a tough one to pick. Hintz has had the tougher strength of schedule, but it’s hard to bet against an undefeated slapping machine like Turpin. The matchmakers sure did their best when putting this one together, it’s so hard to sway either direction on this one.

But, my heart is telling me to pull for tenure and durability over the brash and exciting Turpin. He’s got the strongest neck recorded out of the strikers tested at the UFC PI, he’s got a granite right hand and he’s got a Misfits neck tattoo, which probably adds +5 power points.

It’s a tough one, and it could go either way, but when I think of how this match plays out, I see Hintz taking Austin’s best shots and only doing better as we get into the deeper rounds.

Official prediction: AyJay Hintz via unanimous decision

Power Slap 4 Prediction – The Entire Card

With so many good matches on this card and a lot of people just waiting to hear my opinion on things, I might as well drop all of my picks for this event. Again, it’s very hard to give a great case as to why someone favors anyone when giving a Power Slap prediction, but there is a lot that goes into this. The UFC Performance Institute has a lot of technology and science backing these athletes to figure out just how talented they really are.

And, on that note, I’ve done some research and watched the highlights. Here are my picks for Power Slap 4.

AyJay Hintz defeats Austin Turpin

Nate Burnard defeats Duane Crespo

Da Crazy Hawaiian defeats Kamil Marusarz

James Stonier defeats Dorian Perez

Jewel Scott defeats Cole Young

Wesley Drain defeats Amir Nuriddeen

Kalani Vakameilalo defeats Cody Vallo

Robert Trujillo defeats Paul Teague

Those are my picks! I juggled a lot of these picks around in my brain all day — these matches are all so close that there are no prospects for a huge upset. Anything can happen. All that’s left to do now is wait for the action to begin and see how right(or wrong) my picks were while enjoying a nice night of slap action.