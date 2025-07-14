Water quickly flooded an underpass on de Salaberry Street and Highway 15 in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal on Sunday. It was one of many areas affected by flooding after a thunderstorm rushed through many parts of the province. (Pascal Girard, Radio-Canada)

The majority of Quebec residents had their power back Monday morning after a strong storm swept across the province Sunday, knocking down power lines, flooding major intersections and buildings.

Slightly more than 4,600 clients were without power across the province on Monday morning, according to Hydro-Quebec’s outage map. This is down from the 100,000 mark on Sunday afternoon.

A giant tree brought down by the storm traps cars on Gounod street in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension. (Stéphane Grégoire, Radio-Canada)

According to Environment Canada, the Greater Montreal Area received roughly the same amount of rain within a few hours that it normally receives during the entire month of July. Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, the Lanaudière saw anywhere between 70 and 80 millimetres in the span of three hours. The same regions typically see 90 millimetres for the entire month of July.

The viaduct on de Salaberry Street and Highway 15 in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighborhood of Montreal was flooded. Montreal police said officers rescued a man in his eighties. ( Pascal Girard, Radio-Canada)

Most Roads open

Traffic for most parts of the Greater Montreal region was mostly back to its regular flow Monday morning after many roads and intersections were flooded on Sunday.

The sudden rainfall caused several floods on major highways including the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge towards Laval and Highway 40 near Dorval.

