Between having a doctorate in education, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) pro card, and a string of 10 straight powerlifting competition victories, Patricia Johnson entered the 2023 International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Masters Championships with a loaded resume and little to prove. However, that didn’t stop the decorated American athlete from delivering another elite performance in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Competing in the +84KG Masters 2 (50-59 years old) class, Johnson claimed her first IPF Masters World Championships title in historic fashion by deadlifting 562.2 pounds (255 kilograms) on her final attempt. Not only did the 53-year-old impress the audience by setting the raw deadlift World Record for her division, but she also cemented her case as an all-time great by setting the +84KG Masters 2 IPF World Record with a total of 1,267.7 pounds (575 kilograms).

Johnson’s dominant showing during the Oct. 8-15 event ended a near decade-long reign for Manaena Sonia, who set the +84 Masters 2 deadlift World Record at the 2014 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships by locking out 507.1 pounds (230 kilograms). In fact, Johnson surpassed Sonia on her first attempt by successfully hitting 509.3 pounds (231 kilograms).

That set the stage for a powerful rep of 540.1 pounds (245 kilograms) on her second attempt, followed by a third lift that officially put her 53 pounds (24 kilograms) ahead of the previous world record.

Here’s a breakdown of Johnson’s top performances at the contest:

Patricia Johnson (+84KG) | 2023 IPF World Masters Championships Top Stats

Squat — 440.9 pounds (200 kilograms)

— 440.9 pounds (200 kilograms) Bench Press — 264.5 pounds (120 kilograms)

— 264.5 pounds (120 kilograms) Deadlift — 562.2 pounds (255 kilograms) — IPF World Record

— 562.2 pounds (255 kilograms) — Total — 1,267.7 pounds (575 kilograms) — IPF World Record

Although Johnson just missed out on setting a back squat PR, she matched her personal all-time best performance on the bench. She also found herself well ahead of the pack by the time the competition concluded. Johnson’s record-setting total blew away second-place finisher Ali Cosner with a 292.1-pound (132.5-kilogram) difference.

Johnson’s also bested the previous World Record total of 1,118.8 pounds (507.5 kilograms), also set by Sonia at the 2014 IPF Worlds, by a margin of 148.9 pounds (67.5 kilograms).

As a gathering of some of the most experienced powerlifters from around the globe, it may not have been a surprise that Johnson wasn’t the only competitor to pad their powerlifting resume over the week-long event.

2023 IPF World Masters Championships World Records

Athletes from several non-equipped Masters divisions set world records at this year’s international competition.

Squat

Franklin Leon (59KG) — 490.5 pounds (222.5 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Rebecca Coggle (+84KG) — 475.1 pounds (215.5 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Suzanne Hartwig-Gary (57KG) — 300.9 pounds (136.5 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 2 (ages 50-59)

Dr. Brita Fritsch (69KG) — 332.9 pounds (151 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 2 (ages 50-59)

Mia Ohrnell (84KG) — 370.4 pounds (168 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 2 (ages 50-59)

Elsa Palsdottir (76KG) — 308.6 pounds (140 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 3 (ages 60-69)

Bench Press

Chris Aviado (66KG) – 359.4 pounds (163 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Hiroyuki Isagawa (59KG) — 220.5 pounds (100 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 4 (ages 70+)

Deadlift

Franklin Leon (59KG) — 529.1 pounds (240 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Jamaal Grimes (74KG) — 679 pounds (308 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Mitsuhiro Uraki (59KG) — 424.4 pounds (192.5 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 3 (ages 60-69)

Sylvia Atkinson (76KG) — 436.5 pounds (198 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 2 (ages 50-59)

Elsa Palsdottir (76KG) — 375.9 pounds (170.5 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 3 (ages 60-69)

Tracy Chipping (84KG) — 353.8 pounds (160.5 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 3 (ages 60-69)

Charito A Klovstad (57KG) — 275.6 pounds (125 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 4 (ages 70+)

Total

Franklin Leon (59KG) — 1,277.6 pounds (597.5 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Mitsuhiro Uraki (59KG) — 936.9 pounds (425 kilograms) — Men’s Masters 3 (ages 60-69)

Monique Boddie (+84KG) — 1,284.2 pounds (582.5 kilograms) — Women’s Masters 1 (ages 40-49)

Despite being one of more than a dozen record-breakers at the meet, Johnson certainly left her mark in Mongolia by smashing two records that stood for almost a decade. If she continues on the same path that brought her this far, she should be able to rack up even more championship hardware and continue stamping her name in the record books over the coming years.

Featured Image: @drpatjohnsonpro / Instagram