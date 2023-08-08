The PowerPoint + iSpring Webinar Series

PowerPoint + iSpring will comprise 4 free webinars that will help you start creating eLearning content like a pro in no time.

Guided by seasoned Instructional Designers, you’ll discover every button you need to click to turn an ordinary presentation into an immersive online course with characters, animated objects, interactive modules, and narration.

After the webinars, you’ll be able to confidently:

Design slides that look modern and professional

Create your own illustrated characters for courses

Animate objects so they help with the learning flow

Add high-quality narration without involving any actors or people

Make slides interactive

Set an easy-to-follow course navigation



This webinar series will be useful for:

Aspiring Instructional Designers and eLearning developers

Teachers, professors, and educators

Online school managers

Business coaches and HR specialists

Anyone who wants to explore eLearning is welcome to attend our webinar series.

Even if you’re unable to attend our live events during the series, by signing up, we’ll email you all the docs and videos of the sessions. So, there’s no reason not to register. Hope to see you there!