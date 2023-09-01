New PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC was announced on Friday, giving players the chance to wash down some of the most iconic objects from the film series.

When does the PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC come out?

The PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC will be available sometime later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The DLC will cost $7.99.

The new expansion to the fan-favorite power washing game includes a handful of sets and props from the Back to the Future franchise, including Doc Brown’s van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc’s Time Train. There are ten new achievements to collect in-game.

More details on the DLC will be revealed in the future, with the game and its DLC available to demo at the upcoming PAX West convention.

“Back to the Future is a dream IP. This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to take our players somewhere completely unexpected… the past, future, and present,” said Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of FuturLab.

The Back to the Future DLC is just another in a long line of big-name collaborations for the simulator. Previously, PowerWash Simulator has also had DLC themed around Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy VII, and even the world of SpongeBob SquarePants.