Arnold Abraham Parkes, from Llanfyllin, was initially charged with drink driving in Meifod on March 30. He was accused of driving Honda VRM motorcycle on the A495 when over the drink drive limit, but that charge has now been amended.

Parkes, 48, was said to have 64 micrograms of alcohol in his system when police stopped him – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The charge against Parkes, of The Eagles Bistro, High Street, Llanfyllin, is now that he attempted to drive. Appearing at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 22, he entered a not guilty plea.

His trial is due to take place in Welshpool on October 9.