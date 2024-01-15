The Met Office has issued weather warnings from Tuesday to impact the north part of the county as well as North East Wales while also covering much of the region by Thursday.

It comes after warnings to ensure pets who are taken outside are covered up by owners, and for people to take care as Artic weather moves south from Scotland.

While a yellow weather warning is in place as of now in Scotland and Northern Ireland, it will be in place in Mid Wales from midnight on Tuesday until midnight on Thursday, where there is just a warning for heavy snow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Frequent snow showers are likely to cause further disruption to travel during Wednesday and Thursday.

“Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a slight chance of snow-covered roads leading to stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

The spokesman added that for areas where there is less snowfall, residents will also have to be careful of icy surfaces that could lead to slipping.