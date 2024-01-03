Prabhas starrer Salaar continues its triumphant run at the box office. It has accumulated a staggering net revenue of $44 million within the first twelve days of its premiere.

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, unfolds in the imaginary dystopian city-state of Khansaar. It narrates the compelling bond between Deva (played by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (portrayed by Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. The star-studded cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

Salaar has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, contributing to its widespread success.

Salaar box office collection: How much did Prabhas’ film earn?

Preliminary estimates from Sacnilk reveal that on its twelfth day in theatres, Salaar: Cease Fire—Part 1 added another $900,000 to its impressive earnings. The film has maintained a consistent performance in the last two days. It had an approximate net earning of $1.8 million each day. Slowly, Salaar is inching closer to the remarkable $48 million milestone.

According to Sacnilk, Salaar: Cease Fire—Part 1 boasted an overall 20.15% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday. On New Year’s Day, the film recorded robust occupancies in different regions. With a total Telugu occupancy of 48.75%, Malayalam occupancy of 16.32%, Tamil occupancy of 20.26%, Kannada occupancy of 15.38%, and Hindi occupancy of 28.03%.

Salaar made an impressive start, garnering a net revenue of $10 million on its initial release. During its opening weekend, the film secured $25 million net. By the conclusion of its first week, it had amassed $36 million net. With a budget of $36 million, Salaar has now secured the seventh position among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

In response to the overwhelming success of Salaar, Prabhas expressed his gratitude. He stated, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar’s fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team.”