Though Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire outperformed Atlee Kumar’s Jawan as the highest-grossing opener of 2023, it appears that the Prabhas film may not completely overshadow Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner in terms of overall box office earnings, given the evident advantage for SRK when comparing the daily figures of both movies.

Nevertheless, Salaar continues to maintain its dominance in the domestic market. Even on the first day of this year, which also signifies the second Monday of the film’s theatrical run, Salaar continues to perform well.

Salaar Box Office

Film has scored a nett collection of Rs 12.50 crore in the domestic market on January 1, its eleventh day in theatres, bringing Salaar’s total collection in India to Rs 357.75 crore.

According to the film’s makers, Salaar has grossed Rs 625 crore worldwide so far, falling Rs 265 crore short of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which has been experiencing a substantial decline in its daily earnings.

In contrast to Jawan, which earned Rs 389.88 crore during its initial week in theatres, Salaar managed only Rs 308 crore, despite significant hype and a release in multiple languages.

Prabhas Thanks Fans For Salaar Success

Celebrating the movie’s tremendous success at the box office, Prabhas expressed his gratitude to the audience on social media, also extending his New Year wishes to all. Sharing a snapshot from the film on Instagram, he wrote, “While I decide the fate of Khansaar⚔️💥, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success.”

(Also read: Top 5 Most Anticipated Hindi Films Of 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Fighter, Singham Again, Jigra, Stree 2)

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related