Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto ’s visit to Russia this week is seen as a pragmatic step towards advancing ties between the two Brics members while maintaining Jakarta’s non-aligned foreign policy.

Officially part of the 75th anniversary of Indonesia – Russia diplomatic ties, Prabowo’s three-day visit will include a keynote address by him at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, following an invitation by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin .

Indonesia’s foreign ministry said both countries would be holding discussions on transport, shipbuilding, technology and regional cooperation.

Prabowo has declined an invitation to attend this week’s G7 summit in Canada, citing prior commitments in Singapore and Russia. Although Indonesia is not a G7 member, Prabowo has been invited as a guest of the host government.

His schedule reflects Jakarta’s strategic calculus rather than a diplomatic snub at Ottawa, according to analysts.

“Prabowo believes there is more to gain from going to Moscow than to Canada,” said Yohanes Sulaiman, an associate professor of international relations at General Achmad Yani University. He was less inclined to want to be involved in the G7 summit, given that its agenda was dominated by tensions over Israel’s attack on Iran, Yohanes added.