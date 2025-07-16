In Bihar Badlav Rally, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor slammed Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and dared LoP Tejashwi Yadav to reveal the names and numbers of jobs. Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor said, “Who stopped him (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) from providing employment for 20 years? Nitish Kumar will provide one crore jobs in the next 5 years. After ruining Bihar for 20 years, if he still isn’t satisfied, he needs five more years to ruin it further…Tejashwi Yadav should release the names and numbers of those who got jobs in 17 months through RJD.

