Memory specialist Micron Technology (MU 0.26%) has been delivering terrific growth in recent quarters thanks to booming demand for its chips deployed in data centers, smartphones, and personal computers (PCs), which explains why the stock has clocked solid gains of 46% so far this year.

Micron released its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results (for the three months ended May 29) on June 25. A closer look at the company’s numbers and guidance suggests that its rally is here to stay in the second half of the year.

Let’s look at the reasons why investors can expect Micron stock to deliver more upside for the rest of the year as well.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has supercharged Micron Technology’s growth

Micron’s fiscal Q3 revenue shot up 37% year over year to $9.3 billion, while its adjusted earnings more than tripled to $1.91 per share. The numbers crushed Wall Street’s expectations of $1.60 per share in earnings on revenue of $8.86 billion.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra remarked on the latest earnings conference call that its data center revenue more than doubled from the year-ago period and hit record levels last quarter. This terrific growth was driven by the healthy demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that are integrated with AI accelerators from the likes of Nvidia and AMD.

Micron management points out that it is shipping its HBM chips in high volumes to four customers right now, who are integrating them with both graphics cards and custom AI processors. Importantly, Micron is not resting on its laurels and is focused on further improving the performance of its HBM chips. The company claims its next-generation HBM4 chips, which will succeed the HBM3E offerings, will pack 60% more performance while reducing power consumption by 20%.

The company has already provided samples of HBM4 to customers and expects to start the volume production of this product in 2026. Micron’s focus on pushing the envelope on the product development front is the right thing to do, considering that the HBM market is set to take off impressively in the long run. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the HBM market could generate annual revenue of $130 billion by 2030. That would be a huge jump over the $4 billion revenue this segment clocked in 2023.

Micron, therefore, still has massive room for growth in this segment, both in the short and long run. The strong momentum provided by the HBM business tells us why the company’s guidance for the current quarter points toward another solid increase in its top and bottom lines.

Micron has guided for $10.7 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, which would be a 38% increase over the prior-year period. That would be a slight improvement over the revenue growth it reported in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Micron’s forecast of $2.50 per share in earnings for the current quarter suggests its bottom line will more than double from the year-ago period’s reading of $1.18 per share.

The stronger growth in Micron’s earnings can be attributed to a favorable memory pricing environment. Memory manufacturers such as Micron have been increasing the prices of chips on account of solid HBM demand and supply constraints. According to TrendForce, the average price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips increased in the range of 3% to 8% in the second quarter, owing to an increase in sales of HBM, along with an improvement in the demand for mobile and consumer-oriented DRAM chips.

Looking ahead, Micron management estimates that adoption of AI-enabled personal computers (PCs) and smartphones will contribute to the company’s growth in the coming quarters. So Micron’s catalysts are likely to get stronger as the year progresses, and that could pave the way for more upside in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

A big reason to buy the stock right now

We have already seen how rapidly Micron’s revenue and earnings are growing. However, the company’s valuation suggests that it is extremely undervalued, considering the phenomenal growth it’s been clocking.

Micron has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 22, while the forward earnings multiple is even more attractive at 11. The company is on track to end the current fiscal year with adjusted earnings of $7.76 per share (based on its guidance of $2.50 per share for fiscal Q4 and cumulative earnings of $5.26 per share in the first three quarters of the year). That would be a huge increase over its fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.30 per share.

What’s more, analysts are expecting a 54% spike in Micron’s earnings in the next fiscal year to $12.05 per share. If the stock maintains its trailing earnings multiple of 23 after a year, its stock price could hit $265. That would be more than double current levels.

As such, Micron’s latest quarterly results should give its rally a nice shot in the arm in the second half of the year, as the market could reward its terrific growth with a richer valuation, while the projected earnings growth for the next fiscal year indicates that it could continue soaring in 2026 as well.