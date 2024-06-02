Preity Zinta, known for her vibrant performances, recently concluded filming for her latest project, Lahore 1947, after gracing the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, who had been eagerly anticipated by fans for her return to the silver screen, took to social media to share a glimpse of the wrap-up celebration from the set.

Preity Zinta Shares BTS Moments From Lahore 1947 Sets As She Wraps Up The Film’s Shoot

In a heartfelt post accompanying the video, Zinta expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s the toughest film I have worked on.”

She further extended her appreciation to the cast and crew for their dedication and patience throughout the filming process.

Check her post below!

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, has been a significant undertaking for Zinta, as she acknowledged in her post. In an earlier statement, Santoshi praised Zinta’s pivotal role in the film. He highlighted the on-screen chemistry between her and co-star, Sunny Deol, which has been a hit with audiences in the past.

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, among others. Notably, it marks the reunion of Zinta and Deol on the big screen after a hiatus, their last collaboration being the 2018 comedy Bhaiaji Superhit.

The movie promises to offer audiences a captivating cinematic experience, blending historical narrative with compelling performances.

For those unaware, film’s male lead, Sunny Deol is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Multiple filmmakers have accused him of cheating, forgery and extorting money. Let’s wait and watch if it will affect Lahore 1947 in any way. Sunny Deol is yet to react on this matter.

