A preliminary report into the

crash of an Air India jetliner that killed 260 people in Jun

e

is expected to be released by July 11, a step that could provide early details into the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade, three sources said on July 8.

While the report from Indian investigators could be made public on July 11, the sources with knowledge of the matter cautioned that plans could change and there was no clarity on how much information would be available in the document, which comes about 30 days after the June 12 tragedy.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which started losing height after reaching an altitude of 650 feet (198m), crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and the rest on the ground.

The investigation into the Air India flight 171 crash is focusing on the movement of the engine fuel control switches, following an analysis of the Boeing 787’s flight and voice data recorders, aviation industry publication the Air Current reported on July 8, citing people with knowledge of the investigation.

The people said the available information on the black boxes could not rule in or out improper, inadvertent or intentional actions that preceded or followed the apparent loss of thrust before the aircraft crashed, the Air Current reported.

Most air crashes are caused by multiple factors. The investigation is focusing at least partly on engine thrust, Reuters reported in June.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is leading the probe under international rules, did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Earlier on July 8, India’s ANI news reported that investigators from the AAIB submitted the preliminary report on the crash to the civil aviation ministry, citing sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The probe has been dogged by questions over lack of information, after investigators took about two weeks to download flight recorder data after the crash. The Indian government held only one press conference on the incident, and no questions were taken.

However, India reversed course on an earlier decision reported by Reuters to prevent a UN aviation investigator from joining the probe, two senior sources said.

A specialist from the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) was granted observer status, following an unusual request by the agency to offer its support.

ICAO declined to comment, adding in a statement that any public discussion of “cooperative arrangements”, would require authorisation by the state.

The crash is challenging the Tata Group’s ambitious campaign to restore Air India’s reputation and revamp its fleet, after taking the carrier over from the government in 2022.

India is banking on a boom in aviation to support wider development goals, with New Delhi saying it wants India to be a job-creating global aviation hub along the lines of Dubai, which currently handles much of the country’s international traffic.

A panel of Indian lawmakers will review safety in the country’s civil aviation sector and has invited several industry and government officials to answer questions on July 9, with topics set to include the recent plane crash. REUTERS