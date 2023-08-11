Key events

Oh crumbs. Moisés Caicedo just started to follow Chelsea on Instagram. 🔵📱🇪🇨 #CFC He’s been very clear as revealed 1h ago: he only wants Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/AZt5ZEP5OX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Away from Kane now, and Kevin Wilson is dubious about Everton’s acquisition of Youssef Chermiti. He emails in to say: “If Everton had £12m burning in their pockets, wouldn’t they have been wiser spending it on players with experience and know-how of a relegation scrap (which they will be in) rather than a Portuguese teenager who’s played barely a dozen matches?” It’s a solid point he makes.

Postecoglou: I didn’t convince Kane to stay I didn’t see the point in that. Whatever I was going to say was going to be irrelevant. While it would have been great to have it sorted earlier I always through it was going to be borderline. The one thing I was clear on was going into the first game with stuff undecided. It has happened, hopefully we’ll have confirmation over the next couple of hours.

Postecoglou is up next! Searing honesty from the Spurs boss, as we’re becoming very accustomed to. Now it’s all about how swiftly Tottenham can replace Kane. We’ve been planning for this, it’s fair to say, for a while. It doesn’t take too much investigative work to realise this was going to happen. A lot of our business so far has been with this in mind. It doesn’t change my plans dramatically. There’s still movement in the squad and it’s a big squad with players we need to move out. There are three or so weeks to go in the window. I had a conversation with Harry on day one and we were both up front. I got an indication there that if both clubs agreed he would go. Updated at 08.43 EDT

Tuchel trails Kane to Bayern transfer Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel stopped short of announcing Harry Kane as his new player, but trailed the move in a set of new comments about the incoming Tottenham talisman. “We are working with full pressure on this deal,” Tuchel said. “We can confirm this but as we speak there is no agreement yet and if there is no agreement yet then the coach cannot talk about someone who is not their player. “I understand there are a lot of ifs and whens. All options are open. The first is to have him as a player and at the moment he is not yet that. “This is a big deal. We are trying to take the England captain away from the Premier League.” Tuchel could barely hide his excitement at the prospective Kane deal. Photograph: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 08.37 EDT

Mauricio Pochettino on Moises Caicedo (and other business) [On making Reece James captain] He’s a leader, he has presence, he is the future of the club. He’s a perfect player and person to be captain. [On Caicedo] I never talk about players that don’t belong to us. It’s important to me to be respectful. I can tell you we are working really hard to try to add more players to the squad. It’s obvious that we are looking for a midfielder, because so many have left the club. [On an eventful transfer window] There’s a new market which is good for players and also coaches. In football you have to improve and evolve. It looks like a drama – but come on, it’s football, we need to enjoy it.

Alex Scott out until October Here’s some news about Bournemouth’s exciting new signing from the news wires. New Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott will miss the first couple of months of the season through injury. The Cherries completed the £20m signing of England Under-20 international Scott from Bristol City on Thursday despite a scan showing up a “significant” knee injury sustained in training. And new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola revealed on Friday that Scott, 19, may not be available to make his debut until October. “It’s a great signing for the club, the first impressions are really nice,” Iraola said at his pre-match press conference. “For the start of the season, the first couple of months he’ll be out. We have to take these weeks for him to settle in, for him to get to know more about the team and for him to see how he can help us in the season. “He is a player of his age who had a fantastic season in the Championship last year and he can definitely help us.” Updated at 08.22 EDT

The last of our Premier League previews – West Ham and Wolves – were published today. They’re not entirely full of positivity.

It’s the first day of a new Premier League season. Great.

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day… A lot will change over the next nine months, including our blood pressure and dignity levels. And a lot will change as of… well, now, as David Hills reports. Updated at 08.06 EDT

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has been talking about his new 30-goal-a-season toy* We’re working on it. that’s no secret. As of now there is no agreement so the coach isn’t going to talk about it because it isn’t his player. All these ifs and buts leave lots of options, but at the moment he isn’t our players. My job is to concentrate on the players that we do have. Kane is due to fly to Munich later today, but don’t tell Thomas Tuchel because Bayern are playing RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup tomorrow.

On 2 May 1992, Notts County beat Luton 2-1 at Meadow Lane, with Rob Matthews scoring twice after Julian James has given Luton the lead. Both teams had already been relegated from Division One, meaning they would miss out on the new Premier League, and neither team has played a top-flight game since. That will change at the Amex Stadium tomorrow, when Luton take on Brighton. We’re keen to hear from Luton fans about how you’re feeling ahead of the big day.

Manchester United to delay Greenwood decision Full story from our man in Manchester, Jamie Jackson, ahead of Ten Hag’s news conference today.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is next up. He’s been asked about the Cherries’ two latest additions, Alex Scott and Max Aarons, from Championship clubs Bristol City and Norwich respectively. The former will have to wait a while for his debut because he’s carrying a knee injury. On Scott: “He had a fantastic season in the Championship last year, the first impressions are really nice.” On Aarons: “I think for his age, he has already got a lot of Premier League games under his belt. He has been playing at this level and he has international experience.”

Staggeringly, there are 10 more Premier League press conferences to come this afternoon, many of them starting at 1pm. Ange Postecoglou, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are among the managers we’ll hear from. Postecoglou faces the media. Photograph: Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Done deal alert: Arsenal midfield prodigy Charlie Patino has joined Swansea on loan for the season. He did well at Blackpool last year.

Pep Guardiola did his presser yesterday, in preparation for tonight’s BIG ONE against Burnley. He’s not entertaining thoughts of back-to-back trebles, understandably. Pep Guardiola: Manchester City can’t repeat once-in-a-lifetime treble – video Updated at 08.32 EDT

Luton’s return to the top flight, Kai Havertz in new surroundings and a heavyweight showdown at Stamford Bridge are among our things to look forward to on the opening weekend of the season.

Fulham in Hudson-Odoi swoop Jacob Steinberg Fulham are hopeful of clinching a deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi after making a new bid for the Chelsea winger. Hudson-Odoi has been waiting for permission to leave his boyhood club and wants to join Fulham, who have already had one offer turned down. The 22-year-old was not involved in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the USA and has not been training with the first team. It is understood that Chelsea have been looking for around £8m for Hudson-Odoi, who has a year left on his deal. The size of Fulham’s bid is unknown and there has been no confirmation on whether it has been accepted. Two other clubs are interested in Hudson-Odoi but Fulham are favourites. Hudson-Odoi was targeted by Bayern Munich in 2019 and 2020. His development stalled after he suffered a serious Achilles injury in 2019 and he spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Hudson-Odoi needs a fresh start away from Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Howe also revealed Newcastle want one more summer signing. *Inserts googly eyes emoji* “I’d love one more player, then we would have the ideal depth” 👀 Eddie Howe reveals he wants one more addition to his Newcastle side to bolster the clubs squad depth. pic.twitter.com/qW0LQv2NL8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2023

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is the latest to face the media’s glare as press conferences return to numb our brains with footballspeak. On his new boy Tino Livramento: “He’s very athletic, incredibly quick, dynamic, he’s got really good endurance levels and is technically very good. He’s back after a long injury but he’s done all of pre-season with Southampton so he looks in a good physical condition but we need to look after him. A really exciting player.” On his other new boy Sandro Tonali: “When you’re bringing players in from abroad I think it’s really important you try to get them early. There’s a settling-in period you need to navigate, so I have to compliment Sandro on how he’s handled the move and how he’s adapting to those changes.”

Everton announce Youssef Chermiti deal The 19-year-old Portuguese prodigy becomes Sean Dyche’s third summer signing – and look how happy he looks about it. “It’s a new beginning, I want to embrace it,” beamed Chermiti. It’s all smiles for Everton new boy Youssef Chermiti. Photograph: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/Getty Images

There will be a new name on the Women’s World Cup trophy in 2023 following Japan’s defeat to Sweden this morning. The Japanese have won many friends at this tournament thanks to some eye-catching football and a glut of goals, but they are going home after a 2-1 defeat. Another boost for the Lionesses? Maybe, but they’ll have to be improved against Colombia tomorrow.

More from Klopp, on his ‘reloaded’ Liverpool side. He’s in bullish mood this morning: We have a new start with this Liverpool FC reloaded – it’s an exciting thing. People wanted changes because we’d been together for a long time. Did it happen at the right moment? That’s difficult to answer. But now it happened and that’s good. We have a new leadership group and if you look at the players not in that group then they also offer a lot, they are exceptional. Cody [Gakpo] is great, Dom [Szoboszlai] is 23 and the captain of Hungary, Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] is also outstanding. We all share responsibility, let’s take that responsibility and see where we go. Don’t try to be like someone just be the best version of yourself.

Chelsea to answer Caicedo raise Jacob Steinberg has the latest on the Moisés Caicedo transfer saga, with Chelsea set to raise their offer in a last-ditch attempt to snatch the midfielder from under Liverpool’s noses. The Reds want to wrap things up swiftly after having an enormous bid accepted and booking the player’s medical … but it’s not quite done and dusted yet. Here’s the full story. Caicedo to Liverpool isn’t quite done … yet. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 05.33 EDT

Away from the Kane and Caicedo stories, there’s plenty of alternative transfer hustle and bustle to keep you occupied while you skive work this Friday. Here’s today’s Rumour Mill, for a start, with Tottenham eyeing some attacking signings. Can’t think why.

Jürgen Klopp likes to do his press conferences nice and early. And there’s only one thing the journalists want to know from the Liverpool manager today and that’s the C word … Caicedo. Klopp said: “I can confirm that the deal with the club is agreed. With the player, we will have to see. Let’s see.” No word yet on a medical for the £111m man from Brighton.