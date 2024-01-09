In the aftermath of a historic and memorable World Darts Championships at the start of the year, the Premier League Darts is only around the corner.
Teenage sensation Luke Littler rose from anonymity to fame with his incredible run to the final, where he was pipped to the trophy by world No 1 Luke Humphries.
Littler, aged 16, became the youngest-ever World Championship finalist, and captured the attention of the nation, with a record 4.8m tuning into the final.
The youngster from Warrington will become the youngest Premier League contestant in history (although he will have turned 17 by then), having been given one of four wildcard places for the tournament.
When is the Premier League Darts?
The tournament last 17 nights and runs between February until May every Thursday.
What is the format?
The Premier League Darts has taken place since 2005, but since 2022, each night has become a mini-tournament with eight players competing in four quarter-finals, with the winners going through until the winner of the night is declared.
Every match is a best-of-11 legs, and the winner gets five points, runner-up three points and the losing two semi-finalists two points.
Towards the end of the tournament, the top four players in the table at the end of night 16 in Sheffield will go through to the play-offs in London on 23 May, which will be held at the O2 Arena. That night, the player at the top of the table will play fourth and second take on third in two semi-finals which are the best-of-19 legs. The winner will play a 21-legged final and the champion is crowned.
Who will be in it?
The top four ranked players, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall will be joined by four wildcards – Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.
Schedule:
- February 1: Premier League, Night One – Cardiff (Utilita Arena)
- February 8: Premier League, Night Two – Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)
- February 15: Premier League, Night Three – Glasgow (OVO Hydra)
- February 22: Premier League, Night Four – Newcastle (Utilita Arena)
- February 29: Premier League, Night Five – Exeter (Westpoint)
- March 7: Premier League, Night Six – Brighton (The Brighton Centre)
- March 14: Premier League, Night Seven – Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)
- March 21: Premier League, Night Eight – Dublin (3Arena)
- March 28: Premier League, Night Nine – Belfast (The SSE Arena)
- April 4: Premier League, Night 10 – Manchester (AO Arena)
- April 11: Premier League, Night 11 – Birmingham (Utilita Arena)
- April 18: Premier League, Night 12 – Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)
- April 25: Premier League, Night 13 – Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)
- May 2: Premier League, Night 14 – Aberdeen (P&J Live)
- May 9: Premier League, Night 15 – Leeds (First Direct Arena)
- May 16: Premier League, Night 16 – Sheffield (Utilita Arena)
- May 23: Premier League Play-Offs – London (The O2)