What are the Boxing Day fixtures?
- Bournemouth vs Fulham
- Arsenal vs West Ham United
- Brentford vs Wolverhampton
- Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley vs Liverpool
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
- Everton vs Manchester City
- Manchester United vs Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
- Sheffield United vs Luton Town
What are the final day fixtures?
All fixtures 4pm kick-offs, Sunday May 19
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Brentford vs Newcastle United
- Brighton vs Manchester United
- Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
- Liverpool vs Wolverhampton
- Luton Town vs Fulham
- Manchester City vs West Ham United
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Which Premier League games are on TV?
The TV selections have been made for matches up to and including the last weekend of October. Of these 47 games, 10 are on TNT Sports, with the remainder on Sky Sports.
Friday 11 August 2023
Burnley v Man City, 8pm Sky Sports
Saturday 12 August 2023
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm TNT Sport
Newcastle v Aston Villa, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 13 August 2023
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports
Chelsea v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Monday 14 August 2023
Man Utd v Wolves, 8pm Sky Sports
Saturday 19 August 2023
Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Man City v Newcastle, 8pm TNT Sport
Sunday 20 August 2023
Aston Villa v Everton, 2pm Sky Sports
West Ham v Chelsea, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Monday 21 August 2023
Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 8pm Sky Sports
Friday 25 August 2023
Chelsea v Luton, 8pm Sky Sports
Saturday 26 August 2023
Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sport
Brighton v West Ham, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 27 August 2023
Sheffield Utd v Man City, 2pm Sky Sports
Newcastle v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Friday 1 September 2023
Luton v West Ham, 8pm Sky Sports
Saturday 2 September 2023
Sheffield Utd v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports
Brighton v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 3 September 2023
Crystal Palace v Wolves, 2pm Sky Sports
Arsenal v Man Utd, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Saturday 16 September 2023
Wolves v Liverpool, 12.30pm TNT Sports
Everton v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 17 September 2023
Bournemouth v Chelsea, 2pm Sky Sports
Newcastle v Brentford, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Saturday 23 September 2023
Brentford v Everton, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Burnley v Man Utd, 8pm TNT Sport
Sunday 24 September 2023
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports
Sheffield Utd v Newcastle, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Saturday 30 September 2023
Aston Villa v Brighton, 12.30pm TNT Sports
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 1 October 2023
Nottingham Forest v Brentford, 2pm Sky Sports
Monday 2 October 2023
Fulham v Chelsea, 8pm Sky Sports
Saturday 7 October
Luton v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sports
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 8 October
Brighton v Liverpool, 2pm Sky Sports
Arsenal v Man City, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Saturday 21 October
Liverpool v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports
Chelsea v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 22 October
Sheffield United v Manchester United, 2pm Sky Sports
Aston Villa v West Ham, 4.30pm Sky Sports
Monday 23 October
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, 8pm Sky Sports
Friday 27 October
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm Sky Sports
Saturday 28 October
Chelsea v Brentford, 12.30pm TNT Sports
Wolves v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 29 October
West Ham v Everton, 1pm Sky Sports
Manchester United v Manchester City, 3.30pm Sky Sports