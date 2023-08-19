What are the Boxing Day fixtures?

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

What are the final day fixtures?

All fixtures 4pm kick-offs, Sunday May 19

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Luton Town vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Which Premier League games are on TV?

The TV selections have been made for matches up to and including the last weekend of October. Of these 47 games, 10 are on TNT Sports, with the remainder on Sky Sports.

Friday 11 August 2023

Burnley v Man City, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 12 August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm TNT Sport

Newcastle v Aston Villa, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 13 August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports

Chelsea v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 14 August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023

Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Man City v Newcastle, 8pm TNT Sport

Sunday 20 August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton, 2pm Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 21 August 2023

Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 8pm Sky Sports

Friday 25 August 2023

Chelsea v Luton, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 26 August 2023

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sport

Brighton v West Ham, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 27 August 2023

Sheffield Utd v Man City, 2pm Sky Sports

Newcastle v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Friday 1 September 2023

Luton v West Ham, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023

Sheffield Utd v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Brighton v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 3 September 2023

Crystal Palace v Wolves, 2pm Sky Sports

Arsenal v Man Utd, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 16 September 2023

Wolves v Liverpool, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Everton v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023

Bournemouth v Chelsea, 2pm Sky Sports

Newcastle v Brentford, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 23 September 2023

Brentford v Everton, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Burnley v Man Utd, 8pm TNT Sport

Sunday 24 September 2023

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023

Aston Villa v Brighton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 1 October 2023

Nottingham Forest v Brentford, 2pm Sky Sports

Monday 2 October 2023

Fulham v Chelsea, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 7 October

Luton v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 8 October

Brighton v Liverpool, 2pm Sky Sports

Arsenal v Man City, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 21 October

Liverpool v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Chelsea v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 22 October

Sheffield United v Manchester United, 2pm Sky Sports

Aston Villa v West Ham, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 23 October

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, 8pm Sky Sports

Friday 27 October

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 28 October

Chelsea v Brentford, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Wolves v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 29 October

West Ham v Everton, 1pm Sky Sports

Manchester United v Manchester City, 3.30pm Sky Sports