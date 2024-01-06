THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S most loved pundits have been revealed.

The research was undertaken by smartbettingguide.com and used Google data to establish who the most popular pundits were.

6 Thierry Henry has been revealed as the UK’s most loved pundit Credit: Getty

6 He was closely followed by Roy Keane, who recently claimed smiling was one of the most overrated things in life Credit: Youtube / The Overlap

The team analysed 214 Premier League pundits and crunched the numbers on the amount of times they were searched stacked up against search for positive terms such as “best analysis”.

And it will be no surprise to many that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry emerged as the most popular pundit.

The former France striker has become beloved for his Champions League coverage on CBS Sports alongside Kate Abdo, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

He also appears as a pundit for Amazon Prime’s Christmas coverage of the Premier League.

Roy Keane comes in at second, with the nation falling in love with his no-nonsense approach to punditry.

The former Ireland international recently named smiling as one of the most overrated things in life.

The study revealed that Keane is particularly popular on TikTok, with Gen Z fans engaging well with the #RoyKeaneSavage hashtag as well as #RoyKeanetheGOAT.

In third place is Peter Crouch, who appears regularly on TNT Sports as a pundit – his Peter Crouch podcast, which he presents alongside Chris Stark and Steve Sidwell is one of the most popular in the UK.

6 Peter Crouch’s podcast has helped him become one of the most beloved pundits Credit: Reuters

6 Alex Scott recently presented the Sports Personality of the Year Credit: PA

6 Gary Neville’s Overlap podcast has seen him shoot up the ratings Credit: YouTube @TheOverlap

FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS & NEW CUSTOMER BONUSES

Micah Richards, who forms a great double act with both Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher in his various TV appearances comes in as the fourth most popular.

And he’s followed by Gary Neville in fifth – with fans loving his analysis as Sky Sports’ main pundit and co-commentator.

Football Focus presenter Alex Scott comes in at sixth – the former Arsenal star has had a groundbreaking year that saw her present the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Award in December.

Rio Ferdinand ranked seventh – which was aided by his huge social media presence.

The former Manchester United defender has a whopping six million followers on Instagram, 216 per cent more than Gary Neville.

Despite announcing that he will be stepping down from Match of the Day at the end of this season, Ian Wright came in at eighth – with the Arsenal legend now considered a national treasure by most.

The Premier League’s all time top scorer and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer ranked ninth on the list – averaging 205,000 monthly Google searches.

And rounding out the list is TNT pundit Michael Owen – despite splitting the opinion of most fans week by week.

6 Ian Wright and Alan Shearer both appear on the list Credit: BBC