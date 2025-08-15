The new Premier League season is right around the corner and managers right across the land are speaking in front of the press ahead of their team’s opener.

For the likes of Sunderland’s Régis Le Bris and Brentford’s Keith Andrews it will be a case of getting used to the increased pressure and exposure that comes with life in the top-flight.

For others, it is likely to be a more gruelling experience — expect Eddie Howe to asked about Alexander Isak’s future on Tyneside in 15 different ways.

Last season’s champions, Liverpool, get the season under way on Friday when they host Bournemouth at Anfield. ESPN’s Beth Lindop was at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on Thursday where Arne Slot said winning the title will be harder than ever before.

This season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory with many of the top clubs splashing the cash in the transfer market. Slot’s side will look markedly different to the one that romped to the title last term, while Arsenal will hope that the arrival of a recognised No. 9 in the form of Viktor Gyökeres will help them win their first title for more than 20 years.

Ruben Amorim is likely to come under pressure if his new-look front line fails to hit the ground running and Chelsea, backed by many as outside title contenders, are hoping to take their Club World Cup form into the new domestic campaign.

Elsewhere, Brighton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have the tools to upset the apple cart once again.