The start of the 2025-26 Premier League season is just two weeks away and the summer transfer window is about to enter its final month, which means the pressure is beginning to crank up on the players who are faced with two options: move or sit on the bench. Although it has been a busy summer window so far, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all spending more than £100 million — champions Liverpool have left the rest in their wake with a £250 million-plus spending spree — many high-profile players are still facing an uncertain future.

If these players choose to remain where they are, the likely scenario is a season on the substitutes’ bench — or worse — but if they move, a drop down to less glamorous or successful club could be the best option.

But as we prepare to enter the decisive month of August, here are the Premier League players who really need to move.

The Liverpool forward started just eight Premier League games for Arne Slot’s team last season and was last in the starting lineup just once — against relegated Southampton — since Jan. 1, which shows the writing has been on the wall for the 26-year-old for some time.

Liverpool’s attacking options have changed dramatically since the end of last season with the big-money arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, plus the exit of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich and the tragic death of Diogo Jota. With the club still wanting to pull off a potential £150m deal for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, it is clear that Nunez does not figure in Slot’s plans, but having arrived in an £85m deal from Benfica three years ago, Liverpool will need and want to recoup a big chunk of that fee.

Nunez hasn’t lived up to his potential or met expectations at Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether the club or the player can engineer a decent move this summer. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

After just 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds, Nunez is struggling to find a club willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation.

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are making no secret of their determination to sign a proven goal scorer before the transfer deadline, which is bad news for Rasmus Hojlund.

The 22-year-old, a £72m signing from Atalanta in 2023, has scored just 14 goals in 62 Premier League games for United and has struggled to meet expectations ever since arriving at Old Trafford. With United already adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to their forward line this summer and attempts underway to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Hojlund will struggle for starting opportunities.

– Tighe: How Man United’s Cunha move warped the transfer market

– Men’s transfer grades: Every summer move rated

– Ogden: Why Liverpool still want Alexander Isak

United still believe he can develop into a consistent scorer, so a loan move could be an option to avoid United making a significant financial loss on the Denmark international.

At 22, the Liverpool midfielder is facing a crucial decision. Having starred for England U21s during their Euro U21 success this summer, Elliott has a chance of breaking into Thomas Tuchel’s senior squad for the 2026 World Cup, but to do that, he has to play more often than he does for Liverpool, where he made just 18 league appearances in 2024-25.

Elliott made just two starts (18 total appearances, with one goal and two assists) in Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season, but there is interest from West Ham, Tottenham and Galatasaray in the former Fulham youngster. And with Liverpool needing to recoup some money following their big summer spend, a move for Elliott would likely suit both parties.

The Manchester United winger was omitted from Ruben Amorim’s squad for the preseason tour of the United States and been told that he can find a new club this summer. But while Chelsea have maintained an interest in the 21-year-old following an attempt to sign him in January, United have yet to find a club prepared to meet their £40m valuation.

Aston Villa and Napoli are monitoring Garnacho’s situation, but while Amorim said last week that he is prepared reintegrate the likes of Garnacho and Antony to his squad if they fail to seal a move, the reality for Garnacho is that he will be way down the pecking order and needs to leave Old Trafford to relaunch his career.

The Chelsea forward started just seven Premier League games on loan at Arsenal and didn’t complete 90 minutes once in the competition for Mikel Arteta’s team. To underscore his minimal impact at the Emirates, Sterling managed just one goal all season — in the Carabao Cup against League One Bolton Wanderers.

Sterling is now back at Chelsea and has two years to run on his contract, but with no prospect of game time under Enzo Maresca, the 30-year-old needs to make a move. However, last season at Arsenal and his high Chelsea salary have combined to leave Sterling with few obvious exit routes.

Andy Robertson

The Liverpool left-back is a cast-iron Anfield legend after helping the club to win every major honor at least once since arriving in a bargain £8m transfer from Hull City in 2017. But the £40m signing of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez this summer has left Robertson, 31, fighting for his future against the highly rated 21-year-old.

With his Liverpool contract due to expire next year, Robertson could decide to sit tight and move as a free agent in 12 months’ time. However, with Scotland chasing World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998, Robertson may opt to seek a move in order to be match-ready for the national team if they make it to the tournament.

The Chelsea forward hit 10 goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season, but it wasn’t enough to convince the club that he was good enough to lead the line for Enzo Maresca’s team, who have since signed João Pedro and Liam Delap.

With both new forwards impressing during Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup triumph in the United States this summer, Jackson has fallen to third-choice center forward, so his opportunities will be limited at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not actively seeking to offload the Senegal international, but the club is always open to a deal, so Jackson, 24, could be moved on before the deadline, with Newcastle a potential destination if Alexander Isak leaves St James’ Park.

play 1:47 What does the future hold for Jack Grealish? Rob Dawson assesses Jack Grealish’s future at Manchester City.

The Manchester City winger has been told by Pep Guardiola that he can find a new club, but despite his availability being known since the end of last season, Grealish is back at the Etihad without a move in sight.

The 29-year-old started just seven Premier League games last season and was only able to register one goal and one assist in 20 appearances overall. Having moved to City for a then-British record £100m in 2021, Grealish’s potential fee and wages will be a deterrent for most clubs, but Everton and Newcastle are both considering a loan move for the England player, who has two years remaining on his City contract.

The Arsenal forward has been a reliable and productive option for Mikel Arteta’s side since arriving from Brighton in January of 2023, scoring 28 goals and registering 23 assists in 124 games in all competitions. But with the Gunners adding Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke to their already well-stocked forward line this summer, the 30-year-old has become surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in taking the Belgium international to Signal Iduna Park, so Trossard could get a high-profile move before Arsenal start their Premier League season away to Manchester United on Aug. 17.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

The Manchester City defender has endured a nightmare time at the Etihad since completing a £33.6m transfer from Lens in January, just eighteen months after the French club signed him for £84,000 from Belarusian side Energetik-BGU. A mistake-ridden debut against Chelsea was followed by more indifferent performances, and the Uzbekistan international didn’t make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola’s team beyond the end of March.

At 21, City are still hopeful that Khusanov will come good, but a loan move — potentially to another team within the City Football Group — could enable the youngster to develop away from glare of the spotlight at the Etihad.

The France forward earned his move to Chelsea in 2023 by scoring 47 goals and registering 43 assists in 119 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig, but his time at Stamford Bridge has been a tale of injuries and loss of form.

Nkunku, 27, has scored just six goals and delivered two assists in 38 Premier League games, leaving him available for transfer this summer if a club is prepared to take a gamble on him being able re-create his Leipzig form. Manchester United considered a move for Nkunku in January, but opted against it due to concerns over his fitness and that same consideration is likely to make it difficult for the player to seal a permanent move before the deadline.