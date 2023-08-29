ERLING HAALAND led the way as Premier League stars posed on the red carpet for tonight’s PFA Awards.

The Manchester City striker looked dapper in a dark suit as he tied his blonde mane back in a ponytail.

Also joined Haaland were no less than four Arsenal stars.

Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba also dressed the part on the night.

England legend Jill Scot and World Cup finalist Alex Greenwood stunned in their respective outfits.

And presenter Olivia Buzaglo was not hard to miss in a bright pink dress.

Former Three Lions goalie Peter Shilton did his best James Bond impression in a razor-sharp tuxedo.

Jonny Evans also wore a tux and cracked a huge smile.

The defender is currently on a short-term deal at Man United but could be set for a longer contract after reports claimed Raphael Varane could miss six weeks through injury.

Alan Shearer was another former England international looking his best on the night.

