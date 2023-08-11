A look back as Bayern, Spurs reportedly reach Kane agreement
Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich appeared to strike an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane on Wednesday after a summer of back and forth, but the England striker’s move was delayed ahead of his trip to Germany to complete the deal. A proposal from the Bundesliga side worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was reportedly accepted by Spurs. But now the sides remain engaged to thrash out the finer details.
And in a crazy final few hours before the season begins, Liverpool appear to have gazumped Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo, with Brighton set to pocket £110 million. Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.
We’ll have team news from all the Premier League press conferences up and down the country, the latest transfer news and Fantasy Premier League tips below:
Can Arsenal better Man City? Talking points as the Premier League kicks off
The new Premier League season kicks off this weekend with clubs still finalising their squads for the challenge ahead.
Champions Manchester City and last season’s runners-up Arsenal will resume battle with the Gunners’ having struck an early blow in the Community Shield, while newcomers Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton begin the task of ensuring their stay among the big boys is not fleeting.
The PA news agency has picked out some of the key talking points surrounding the opening fixtures.
Marco Silva urges Fulham to ‘focus’ ahead of Everton opener
Fulham manager Marco Silva has stressed the need for “togetherness” from his undersized squad as they face a tricky start to the new Premier League season.
Three of the Cottagers’ first four top-flight fixtures are away from home, with Saturday’s trip to Everton followed by visits to last term’s runners-up Arsenal and champions Manchester City.
Fulham have signed Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez this summer and look set to hold on to Aleksandar Mitrovic despite interest from other clubs, but Silva has made it clear to the board that he needs more new arrivals.
“It doesn’t change anything in our preparation,” Silva said when asked about the early-season fixture list.
“Sometimes you think it’s going to be more difficult to play against teams that finished in the top of the table and if you don’t pay attention for the others it will be the first mistake you make.
“For us the focus is on the Everton match. It’s always difficult that type of game, to play there at Goodison first game of the season and of course after that we talk and think about Brentford and all the others.
“We are not thinking about Arsenal or City or what’s to come after, we have to keep focus on our preparation. (Pre-season) was not great in terms of numbers to prepare really for the first match of the season.
“Normally I would not start to think about other games and even more now, because we need everybody really together and to focus on the Everton match.”
Harry Kane saga leaves Tottenham paying the price for Daniel Levy’s ego — again
Earlier this summer, when there was still the feeling that Manchester United might come in for Harry Kane, it was put to one figure at the club that Bayern Munich were very confident of getting him.
“They have no experience of dealing with Daniel Levy,” came the response. The German champions have since found out the very hard way.
Levy has long been insistent that 80 percent of the overall package should be guaranteed and the total fee should come to £120 million. This has made many people in the football industry roll their eyes, but it all reflects how the chairman has long divided Tottenham fans. The cries of “Levy out” and “get out of our club” grew louder and louder last season, in that gleaming new stadium.
Those who back him, and have admittedly been the far quieter party lately, would point to how he has gradually built the club from a glamorous but under-performing name to one of the Premier League’s “super clubs” with the best infrastructure in Europe. They were included in the Super League, after all. Levy is clearly adept at long-term macro business strategy.
What Premier League games are on TV this weekend?
Friday 11th August
Burnley v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 12th August
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports
Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 13th August
Brentford v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Monday 14th August
Man Utd v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Rob Edwards ready to lead Luton into debut Premier League season
Luton boss Rob Edwards will fulfil a dream when he sends his team into Premier League action for the first time at Brighton on Saturday.
Edwards took charge at Kenilworth Road in November last year and guided a club which less than a decade earlier had been plying its trade in non-league football back into the top flight after a 31-year absence.
Life since victory in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final has been something of a whirlwind, with the Hatters busily preparing for their latest – and perhaps biggest – challenge on and off the pitch, but Edwards admits he will feel a huge sense of pride when the dream finally becomes a reality.
He told a press conference: “I’m really proud. It’s hard because you don’t always think about it, you just think about what’s next and don’t always have time to reflect.
“It’s been an aim of mine for long time. I think most people would agree the Premier League is the highest level.”
Moises Caicedo transfer takes twist as Chelsea look to hijack Liverpool offer
Chelsea remain confident in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo despite Liverpool‘s interest and Brighton’s deadline, believing they have a superior offer to the player and that they can trump the Anfield club on price.
The race has created another sub-plot to Sunday’s meeting between the two teams at Stamford Bridge, as both clubs have gone for Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, in what almost appears a response to the other.
Liverpool agreed a fee with Brighton on Thursday night, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp, but it is felt by Chelsea that the 21-year-old Caicedo’s preference is to go to London.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle cannot ‘slap money on table’ in pursuit of signing
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted he cannot just “slap money on the table” as he attempts to find the last piece of his jigsaw for the new season.
The Magpies, backed by their majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have invested a net £95milion in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento at the expense of the departed Allan Saint-Maximin this summer but Howe is keen to add one more player to his resources, with central defence a remaining focus.
However, the 45-year-old knows the club may have to be “creative” to get another deal over the line in an attempt to plot a path through Financial Fair Play regulations, with loans and staggered payments among the options.
Asked what that meant on the eve of the new Premier League season’s opener against Aston Villa, Howe said: “It means we can’t just go out and slap money on the table and buy a player. We don’t have the resources to do that at the moment with FFP restrictions.
Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich move in doubt after Tottenham last-minute U-turn
Kane is yet to fly to Germany, but Spurs never took permission away from Kane to fly, sources have told the Independent.
The England captain was at Stansted airport on Friday morning, waiting in a car for the green light to make the trip to Munich.
While the Premier League club on Wednesday agreed they were willing to sell the 30-year-old, and the principles appeared settled, it is understood that there are still talks about what the exact figures will look like.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has wanted 80 per cent of the fee to be guaranteed, with the rest made up of achievable bonuses and add-ons to take it over £110m.
James Ward-Prowse undergoing medical at West Ham
West Ham have started to re-invest the cash they received for Rice, with Edson Alvarez through the door yesterday and James Ward-Prowse all but certain to follow. Sky report that the Southampton midfielder is currently having a medical at the club.
How Declan Rice can transform Arsenal and bring Mikel Arteta’s grand plan to life
Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest tomorrow, with Declan Rice set to make his league debut for the club after a summer switch from West Ham. Can Rice be the transformative figure Mikel Arteta’s team may need to close the gap to Manchester City? Miguel Delaney explores…
