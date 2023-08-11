A look back as Bayern, Spurs reportedly reach Kane agreement

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich appeared to strike an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane on Wednesday after a summer of back and forth, but the England striker’s move was delayed ahead of his trip to Germany to complete the deal. A proposal from the Bundesliga side worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was reportedly accepted by Spurs. But now the sides remain engaged to thrash out the finer details.

And in a crazy final few hours before the season begins, Liverpool appear to have gazumped Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo, with Brighton set to pocket £110 million. Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

We’ll have team news from all the Premier League press conferences up and down the country, the latest transfer news and Fantasy Premier League tips below: