Apple officially announced the Apple Watch Series 9 during its annual product event on September 12. The watch is available for purchase online and in stores starting on Friday, September 22 with preorders available now.

The Series 9 replaces last year’s Series 8 as Apple’s flagship smartwatch while ushering in a small number of upgrades. These include a brand-new processor chip, Health integrations with Siri, improved screen brightness, and a unique single-hand gesture that can answer calls and interact with widgets. The Series 9’s design remains identical to the Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in two sizing options, with the 41mm model starting at $399 and the 45mm model starting at $429.

Where to preorder the Apple Watch Series 9

Preorders of the Apple Watch Series 9 are available now via the Apple website and the watch officially launches on September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 pricing

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in two different sizes, including a 41mm model and a 45mm model. Both watches will also be available in either an aluminum or stainless steel case. Here’s the pricing breakdown of all models:

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): $399

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, stainless steel): $699

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm): $429

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, stainless steel): $749

The Apple Watch SE, Apple’s budget watch option, remains in the company’s lineup and costs $249.

Apple Watch Series 9 upgrades

Apple; Insider





The Apple Watch Series 9 isn’t a big generational leap over the Series 8 but it does still offer a few upgrades over its predecessor, including the introduction of WearOS 10 which brings with it redesigned apps, new watch faces, and updated Bluetooth connectivity for cycling accessories.

The Series 9 also includes the new S9 processing chip which runs 30% faster than the Series 8 while delivering smoother effects and advanced workout metrics. Its new ultra-wideband chip will also improve location accuracy, along with new integrations with the Apple Home Pod.

But the Series 9’s most significant upgrade is the introduction of what Apple calls the Double Tap Gesture. This feature allows wearers to double-tap the index finger and thumb on their watch hand to interact with the Series 9 with just one hand. The gesture controls the primary button of any particular app, such as the button to take a picture, snooze an alarm, or answer or hang up a phone call.

The Series 9 will also feature a brighter screen with a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, making it easier to read in bright lighting conditions. The watch can also be lowered to 1 nit for use in a movie theater or dark room.

Other new features include on-device Siri access which allows Siri requests to be done directly on the watch, as long as the request doesn’t need internet access. This includes things like setting an alarm or logging health data.

Apple Watch Series 9 environmental impact

During the announcement of the Series 9, Apple also unveiled that it would be the company’s first carbon-neutral product. Everything from the watch’s case to the available bands includes recycled materials, and Apple is also offsetting the remaining emissions via carbon credits.

The Series 9’s packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and features a new logo to signify that it’s carbon-neutral.

Apple Watch Series 9 new accessories

Apple; Insider





Apple announced a number of new accessories for the Apple Watch Series 9, including a new suede-like woven band, a redesigned Sport Loop, and new collections with both Nike and Hermes.

The company said it will no longer use leather in any of its products, which includes Apple Watch bands.

All models and sizing options of the Apple Watch Series 9 will be officially released on Friday, September 22, with preorders available now via Apple.