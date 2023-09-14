At what age do you introduce scissors?

For me it is less of an age thing and more of a stage thing.

I ask myself the following questions:

Has my child tried a lot of different types of fine motor activities with his hands, like digging, pressing, pulling, squishing, pinching, etc?

Is my child interested in using scissors?

When my kids are around 2 or seem ready or interested in cutting, I like to introduce cutting things like playdough, yarn, and spaghetti. Then we’ll move on to paper or other materials.

Usually by age 3 I will introduce kid scissors to my kids for cutting paper.

Scissor Skills PRO TIP:

Make sure to draw a smiley face on your child’s thumb (on their dominant hand) or use a sticker. Remind them to keep the smiley face up towards the sky while they cut!

This pro tip will help them have a more successful time cutting with scissors!