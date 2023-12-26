THREE American service members have been injured in an attack carried out by radical group Kataib Hezbollah on Christmas Day.

The attack occurred at the Erbil Air Base, located about 225 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq.

1 The attack occurred at the Erbil Air Base, located about 225 miles north of Baghdad Credit: Getty

In retaliation for the attack, President Biden ordered strikes on three facilities “used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said late on Monday.

“These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible,” Austin said.

The defense secretary confirmed the three injuries, adding that one service member is in critical condition.

“My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured,” he said.

The identities of the wounded have not been released.

Austin further stated that he and the president are prepared to defend the US and its troops as necessary.

“There is no higher priority,” Austin said.

“While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”

US Central Command disclosed to CBS News that the retaliatory strikes all occurred in Iraq.

The strikes on the three sites were conducted at about 8:45 pm Eastern time and “likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants,” according to US Central Command.

No civilians were believed to be injured or killed.

National Security spokesperson Adrienne Watson also released a statement providing more information on the attacks.

Watson said US service members “were targeted by a one-way attack drone.”

Both Watson and Austin confirmed that Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Watson said President Biden was presented with multiple options in response to the attack.

“The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue,” Watson’s statement ended.

Dozens of attacks have occurred in the months since the October 7 massacre in Israel carried out by Hamas.

One such ballistic missile attack on the Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq left multiple US service members wounded on November 20.