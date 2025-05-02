Dr. Iddrisu outlined a bold vision for the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), committing to build a modern, technology-driven, agile, and trusted institution capable of producing credible, timely, and relevant data to support Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilisation programme and socio-economic development initiatives.

Key among his priorities is the fast-tracking of the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to improve the quality of inflation data and extending CPI reporting to the district level to support government’s decentralisation agenda.

He also pledged to produce inflation data on a rural-urban basis to capture price dynamics across different parts of the country.

On economic data, Dr. Iddrisu announced plans to rebase Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) every five years, a significant improvement on the current ten-year cycle, and begin producing regional GDP figures to inform local policy decisions. Additionally, he hinted at the introduction of Monthly Indicators of Economic Growth (MIEG) to complement the Bank of Ghana’s Composite Index of Economic Activities (CIEA).

Addressing employment statistics, Dr. Iddrisu revealed plans to regularise the production of quarterly employment and unemployment data to better track labour market trends, job creation under government flagship programmes, and youth unemployment rates.

“With the enduring support of the President, the Honourable Finance Minister, our development partners, and the good people of Ghana, I am committed to working with the exceptional team at GSS to position our Service as a world-class institution and a trusted pillar in Ghana’s development journey,” Dr. Iddrisu affirmed.

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, a seasoned economist and statistician, brings to the role extensive experience in macroeconomic management, public policy, and data analysis. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Ghana Statistical Service as it seeks to reposition itself as a beacon of excellence and a driver of national development through evidence-based decision-making.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance – Republic of Ghana.