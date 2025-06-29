As part of the Independence Day celebrations, President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, officiated the unveiling of the nation’s second National Monument in tribute to Seychellois Fallen Heroes. The commemorative event, held this morning at Peace Park in Victoria, gathered families, dignitaries, and members of the public in a solemn moment of remembrance, honouring those who gave their lives in the pursuit of democracy and freedom.

To unveil the Monument, President Ramkalawan was joined by family members of the fallen heroes. The solemn ceremony paid heartfelt tribute to the Seychellois who gave their lives in the struggle to restore democracy. The newly inaugurated monument stands as a lasting symbol of their courage and sacrifice, ensuring that their legacy endures in the nation’s collective memory.

In his address at the ceremony, President Ramkalawan recounted the suffering that each family went through in the struggle for democracy and freedom of expression. The President called on the families to find strength in their loved ones’ legacy and to remain steadfast as a people who cherish freedom and uphold mutual respect.

The National Monument, designed by competition winner Mr. Didace Hoareau, features two kneeling human figures symbolizing remembrance and respect for the fallen heroes. Their posture conveys mourning and honours those who fought for democracy and human rights. Above the figures, a pair of wings represents freedom and peace – the ideals for which these heroes sacrificed their lives.

The design powerfully merges themes of sacrifice, resilience, and hope, honouring the past while inspiring a future of liberty and justice.

Mr. James Elizabeth, brother of fallen hero Mr. Sony Elizabeth, delivered a heartfelt testimony on behalf of families who suffered the terrible loss of family members. Speaking with deep emotion, Mr. Elizabeth expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organising committee and the government for honouring the fallen heroes who fought valiantly for the restoration of democracy in the country.

“The event that took place is difficult for most of the families,” acknowledged Mr. Elizabeth, his words reflecting the ongoing pain of loss while emphasizing the importance of remembrance. “No one else should go through the same struggle. As we look at the names of the fallen heroes, let us remember that their sacrifice was not in vain.”

The second monument now stands in Peace Park as a lasting feature of Seychelles’ Independence Day commemoration, ensuring that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes will be honoured by future generations. It serves both as a place of remembrance and as a powerful symbol of the nation’s enduring commitment to the democratic ideals for which these heroes gave their lives.

