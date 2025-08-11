The Egyptian army released a new video on Sunday, showcasing its forces with various weapons, accompanied by an important message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, titled “The Armed Forces are the People’s Army, the Shield of the Nation.”

In the video, the Egyptian army displayed its various combat weapons, including armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, Special Forces, paratroopers, the air force, and the navy, RT reported on Sunday.

In the video, Sisi expressed his appreciation for “The pride and status of the Egyptian military, which is always keen to preserve security, stability, and the state’s borders, and to protect its national interests with reason, prudence, and deliberation.”

According to the Egyptian military spokesman, Sisi added: “As long as the armed forces are vigilant, alert, prepared, trained, trustworthy, and honorable, there is absolutely nothing to fear.”

This came as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production Lieutenant General Abdel-Meguid Saqr inspected a number of Special Forces paratroopers and commando fighters.

During the meeting, Saqr conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the Commandos and Paratroopers Forces.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and combat readiness, according to the Egyptian military spokesman.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces urged the Commandos and Paratroopers fighters to enhance their skill and physical capabilities through continuous training and maintain high morale, “So that the Armed Forces will always remain a strong shield for the nation and an impregnable fortress for the great people of Egypt,” the spokesperson said.