-
Taylor Swift announces new album on podcast
01:43
-
Now Playing
President Trump and Russian Leader Putin to meet in high-stakes summit Friday
02:49
-
UP NEXT
Ukrainians skeptical fair deal will be reached during Trump-Putin meeting
02:01
-
Unruly passenger now facing federal charges after altercation
01:24
-
More federal agents and National Guard troops patrolling DC
02:46
-
Stroke patient says rehab approval delay hurt recovery
02:53
-
Deadly flooding and severe storms hammer parts of the U.S.
02:18
-
Inside look at tunnels under US-Mexico border where cartels smuggle drugs
02:20
-
Police search for suspects wanted in Pennsylvania armored truck robbery
01:19
-
11-year old’s birthday surprise sends hearts backflipping
01:13
-
Pilot raising money for cancer research stuck in Antarctica
01:29
-
Trump speaks with European leaders ahead of Putin meeting in Alaska
02:40
-
Trump announces he will host Kennedy Center Honors, hand-picked nominees
02:12
-
Steel factory explosion investigation underway
02:07
-
Stolen Labubu merchandise recovered by California police
01:29
-
Inflation held steady in July
01:00
-
Hours of new footage released in Uvalde school shooting, showing chaos and confusion
02:25
-
Target shooting suspect faces murder charges
02:28
-
WH: Trump-Putin meeting will be a ‘listening exercise’
00:53
-
National Guard members report for duty in DC under President Trump’s orders
02:04
Nightly News
-
Taylor Swift announces new album on podcast
01:43
-
Now Playing
President Trump and Russian Leader Putin to meet in high-stakes summit Friday
02:49
-
UP NEXT
Ukrainians skeptical fair deal will be reached during Trump-Putin meeting
02:01
-
Unruly passenger now facing federal charges after altercation
01:24
-
More federal agents and National Guard troops patrolling DC
02:46
-
Stroke patient says rehab approval delay hurt recovery
02:53
NBC News Channel
Nightly News
Hallie Jackson NOW
Nightly News
Hallie Jackson NOW
Play All